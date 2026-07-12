Taylor Sheridan Shut Down The Yellowstone Rumor Mill With The Truth About Kevin Costner's Exit
With the amount of success that "Yellowstone" achieved, it would seem like the show's lead star (Kevin Costner) and its creator (Taylor Sheridan) would be patting each other on the back with mutual appreciation. Unfortunately, that wasn't exactly the case, with Costner even leaving the show in its final season. To explain all the drama surrounding Costner's exit from "Yellowstone," one must untangle years of rumors and a whole lot of finger-pointing. Fans essentially treated the man's untimely exit right before the second part of the final season as an unsolved murder, and despite the piecemeal statements from Costner and Sheridan, no one could ever quite agree on the actual villain of the story. Well, the showrunner has finally taken the stand, and you'll probably find his verdict anticlimactic.
Speaking on the June 28, 2026, episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast," the mastermind behind the still-sprawling "Yellowstone" universe claimed that Costner's character, John Dutton, was never built to last the show's whole run. "Kevin was only supposed to be in the first three seasons," Sheridan said. That's actually a claim Costner's contract can corroborate. The original plan was for Kayce, John Dutton's youngest son (played by Luke Grimes), to take over as the show's protagonist. However, the network had other plans.
"He had other things he wanted to do, but he stayed on for another two seasons, and that was just because the show was such [a] behemoth," Sheridan admitted to Simmons. Costner had previously told Deadline that he'd agreed to do a few more seasons as John Dutton, but the production company kept changing its plans. "I made a contract for seasons five, six and seven," he said. "In February, after a two- or three-month negotiation, they made another contract. They wanted to redo that one, and instead of seasons six and seven, it was 5A and 5B, and maybe we'll do six." Of course, they changed the contract yet again. So, it seemed like there were lots of hypotheticals and moving goalposts at the time, and things were moving fast.
Yellowstone got too big to kill, so instead of letting it run its course, they made it worse
Kevin Costner's exit is one of those scandals that will always haunt the "Yellowstone" cast. While many small straws led to the camel's broken back, it turns out the ultimate culprit wasn't a showrunner, a cast member, or a scheduling conflict, but the suits at the top. The executives' demand to stretch "Yellowstone" and Costner's involvement past its original endpoint was the very thing people blamed for the show's decline.
"The network was so scared of not having Kevin be a part of it, even though Kevin was ready," creator Taylor Sheridan told Bill Simmons on his aforementioned podcast. "The notion of giving up a hit before it had run out of juice to squeeze is very foreign to a network." That might explain the Season 3 finale, which left the collective fates of the show's main characters in question. Sheridan may have originally wanted the show to either end or go in a different direction, but Paramount had different plans. The resulting strain in the seasons to follow was hard to miss.
Ultimately, Costner seems much happier having full creative control on his own Western story, the multi-film epic "Horizon: An American Saga," and he's probably glad that "Yellowstone" will no longer interfere with it. "I fit ['Horizon'] into the gaps," Costner told Deadline in their aforementioned interview. "They just kept moving their gaps." Costner bet the ranch on "Horizon" — literally. It's such a passion project for him that he mortgaged his 10-acre Santa Barbara estate and ranch, putting a reported $38 million of his own money into the films.
So, while there will always be pesky rumors that Costner just can't escape, the controversy over his "Yellowstone" exit seems simply overblown. People will always gravitate toward drama, though; it's why "Yellowstone" was popular in the first place. The fact that a corporation couldn't quit its cash cow, as Sheridan now implies, may not be too exciting, but it's true.