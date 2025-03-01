Rumors That Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner Couldn't Escape

Kevin Costner has been a professional actor for decades and has been a bona fide movie star for nearly his entire career. During that time, he's appeared in some of the most successful films ever made — as well as some of Hollywood's biggest-ever box office bombs, including "Waterworld" and "The Postman," to name a few. After so many years in the public eye, walking red carpets and promoting films, Costner was bound to find himself at the center of speculation and rumors.

Costner has also cultivated an air of privacy, living life out of the public eye as much as possible. The downside to this, however, is that when things do get messy in his life, those events make for much splashier headlines and lead to juicer gossip. With his two very public divorces, numerous romantic entanglements, and tumultuous time on the set of his megahit modern Western "Yellowstone," there's been no shortage of drama for tabloids to salivate over.

Regardless of his two Oscar wins, his countless iconic performances, and his career revitalizing performance as John Dutton on "Yellowstone," Costner is still contending with a number of salacious rumors and even urban legends about his personal life. From reports of infidelity to love life rumors linking him to other A-listers, to stories about heated on-set feuds, here are the biggest rumors Kevin Costner has not been able to shake.

