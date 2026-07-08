Princess Margaret's Daughter Makes A Rare Public Appearance At Wimbledon 2026

Queen Elizabeth's younger sister, Princess Margaret, married Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960, and the couple had two children: David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto. Both of Princess Margaret's children are non-working members of the royal family, and they've both chosen to live more private lives, so we don't see a lot of them. Sarah does still get to enjoy some perks of The Firm, though, such as sitting in the royal box at Wimbledon. That's exactly where Sarah was recently seen with her husband, Daniel Chatto, for the July 7 women's quarterfinals between Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

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While Sarah typically keeps to herself when it comes to public outings, she does typically go to major royal events, such as the king's coronation, and this summer has been a relatively busy one for her. Before Wimbledon, she attended the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, to Harriet Sperling in June. A couple of weeks later, she and her husband rode in the carriage with King Charles and Queen Camilla when they attended the Royal Ascot. She's clearly still a loved member of the family and is happy to support her high-profile cousin, the king.