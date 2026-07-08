Princess Margaret's Daughter Makes A Rare Public Appearance At Wimbledon 2026
Queen Elizabeth's younger sister, Princess Margaret, married Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960, and the couple had two children: David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto. Both of Princess Margaret's children are non-working members of the royal family, and they've both chosen to live more private lives, so we don't see a lot of them. Sarah does still get to enjoy some perks of The Firm, though, such as sitting in the royal box at Wimbledon. That's exactly where Sarah was recently seen with her husband, Daniel Chatto, for the July 7 women's quarterfinals between Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.
While Sarah typically keeps to herself when it comes to public outings, she does typically go to major royal events, such as the king's coronation, and this summer has been a relatively busy one for her. Before Wimbledon, she attended the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, to Harriet Sperling in June. A couple of weeks later, she and her husband rode in the carriage with King Charles and Queen Camilla when they attended the Royal Ascot. She's clearly still a loved member of the family and is happy to support her high-profile cousin, the king.
Lady Sarah Chatto has a go-to color to wear when she's at Wimbledon
Lady Sarah Chatto's appearance in the Royal Box at Wimbledon cements the fact that she is a big tennis fan; in fact, Wimbledon is one of the rare public events she often attends. She also seems to have a favorite color to wear for the occasion. In 2024, Sarah wore an off-white cardigan over a white shirt. She wore an all-white shirt dress when she and her husband enjoyed the games in 2025, and she repeated that style for the matches on July 7, 2026.
Sarah is one in a long line of royals who have regularly attended Wimbledon; it's been a tradition for over 100 years. Sarah's mother, Princess Margaret, was one of the frequent Wimbledon royal attendees, even presenting the trophy to the winner in 1970. Perhaps that's partly why Sarah is such a fan.
Sarah likes to keep things simple, and though she's hardly the most fashionable royal at Wimbledon, she's found what works for her. That makes sense considering her relatively low-key approach to public life. It's not what we expect from members of the royal family, but it's kind of refreshing.