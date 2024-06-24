All About Peter Phillips' Girlfriend Harriet Sperling
Mark Phillips and Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, debuted his romance with Harriet Sperling at the May 2024 Badminton Horse Trials. The couple enjoyed their rather low-key date as they donned casual clothes and strolled around holding hands. Their happiness caught the eye of several attendees, one of whom disclosed to The Sun: "They looked completely smitten and he was grinning from ear to ear." The onlooker also stated that Sperling was equally loved-up and neither of them seemed keen to hide their newfound love. Ultimately, they surmised, "They looked extremely close and seemed like they had known each other for some time." Peter and Sperling were equally content when they attended the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo the following month. In photos obtained by Hello! magazine, they shared several hugs and kisses.
Furthermore, it appeared like their relationship was getting more serious as Peter's two daughters, Isla and Savannah, who come from his marriage to ex-wife Autumn Kelly, were also in attendance. An eyewitness informed the outlet that Sperling already seemed quite close to the girls and even snapped photos with them. The source also recounted a sweet display of their growing bond as Sperling cheered Savannah up when she looked upset, unsurprisingly noting, "They're a tight unit, very quickly, they seem to be a bit of a family. Harriet seems very motherly and very good with the kids."
Harriet Sperling is a pediatric nurse specialist and a writer
Given Harriet Sperling's work experience as an NHS pediatric nurse specialist, it's no wonder that she managed to quickly form a strong bond with her beau, Peter Phillips', children. According to her Woman Alive profile, Sperling also works as a freelance writer. In March 2024, she put her talents to good use and penned an essay for Woman Alive detailing her life as a single mom. The pediatric nurse specialist admitted that she initially felt terrified about the prospect of raising her daughter alone because she didn't have much to rely on elsewhere. However, she eventually found a silver lining in the situation, pointing out, "In the absence of material security, I discovered the strength and life that comes from true selfless love. A love that is able to be solely devoted to your child."
Sperling also gushed about how the highs and lows had equally helped reinforce her bond with her kid, noting, "My daughter and I journeyed 10 years with only each other. I liken us to an island and it has often felt hard to imagine anyone joining that island." Later in the essay, she also confirmed that her experience as a single mother had strengthened her Christian faith. The article seems to have been a rare occasion of Sperling affording the world a glimpse into her private life as she keeps a low profile on social media and only seems to have a private Instagram account.
Peter Phillips wasted no time moving on with Harriet Sperling
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling debuted their romance a mere month after he got out of a 3-year-long relationship with Lindsay Wallace. According to the Daily Mail, Wallace and Phillips' connection goes way back as the former couple first met when they attended Gordonstoun School, where he was three years her senior. Their paths crossed again at a 2021 reunion, and Wallace and Phillips started dating shortly afterward. At the time of their split, in April 2024, an insider divulged to Hello! magazine: "Peter and Lindsay made the difficult decision to separate as they were spending less time together with work and family commitments." Despite the short gap between the two relationships, Phillips and Sperling's love appears to be the real deal. In fact, even body language expert Judi James informed the Daily Mail that they appeared completely infatuated with each other at the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo.
After viewing photos of them from the event, which took place in June 2024, she asserted, "Harriet seems so emphatically keen to get Peter's undivided attention here at a very public event, almost as though she wants to mark her territory by showing off how besotted they are with each other." The body language expert believed that Phillips also expressed affection for his partner through his facial features. Likewise, James reckoned that the couple was in the honeymoon stage of their relationship as they, once again, weren't shy with their PDA. Ultimately, it seems like the third time might be the charm when it comes to Phillips' busy love life.