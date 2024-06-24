All About Peter Phillips' Girlfriend Harriet Sperling

Mark Phillips and Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, debuted his romance with Harriet Sperling at the May 2024 Badminton Horse Trials. The couple enjoyed their rather low-key date as they donned casual clothes and strolled around holding hands. Their happiness caught the eye of several attendees, one of whom disclosed to The Sun: "They looked completely smitten and he was grinning from ear to ear." The onlooker also stated that Sperling was equally loved-up and neither of them seemed keen to hide their newfound love. Ultimately, they surmised, "They looked extremely close and seemed like they had known each other for some time." Peter and Sperling were equally content when they attended the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo the following month. In photos obtained by Hello! magazine, they shared several hugs and kisses.

Furthermore, it appeared like their relationship was getting more serious as Peter's two daughters, Isla and Savannah, who come from his marriage to ex-wife Autumn Kelly, were also in attendance. An eyewitness informed the outlet that Sperling already seemed quite close to the girls and even snapped photos with them. The source also recounted a sweet display of their growing bond as Sperling cheered Savannah up when she looked upset, unsurprisingly noting, "They're a tight unit, very quickly, they seem to be a bit of a family. Harriet seems very motherly and very good with the kids."