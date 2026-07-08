Adam Sandler Gave Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Sweet Marriage Advice While Officiating Their Wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce held the wedding of the century at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Friday, July 3, 2026. And, despite how locked down everything was for their big day, a few details about the ultra-private soirée have gradually started to emerge. One of the first things that fans learned about the highly anticipated wedding was that Swift and Kelce enlisted actor and comedian Adam Sandler to officiate. Although he worked with Kelce on "Happy Gilmore 2," many people didn't expect the "Uncut Gems" star to play such an important role in the celebrations. Naturally, fans were curious to learn what exactly Sandler said to the bride and groom as they exchanged vows in front of 1,000 of their closest family and friends.
The prolific performer is known for his sense of humor, so Sandler more than likely had everyone laughing, but he had some serious moments, too, which we know about thanks to one very special wedding guest. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed how the "Big Daddy" star did as an officiant in an interview with CNN, including sharing the one key piece of marriage advice Sandler gave to the bride and groom. "Kiss every chance you have," the comedian reportedly advised the happy couple. "Every day. Whether you're going to bed or going to work. Whenever, go ahead and kiss her." That wasn't all Reid shared either.
Andy Reid praised Adam Sandler for his role in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding
Coach Andy Reid also praised Sandler for doing such an incredible job officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding ceremony, especially, "How he went about bringing a little bit of humor and a bit of sensitivity to what was going on. There was a lot of people from different worlds, and he brought them all together," the Kansas City Chiefs leader enthused to CNN. Other guests have remained mum on the wedding — which is exactly what the happy couple wanted — but Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, notably used the word "magical" to describe the event (via Instagram).
As for the newlyweds themselves, fans are hoping they will share more details whenever they're ready. There was speculation that the celebrations had been filmed, for a purported documentary release at a later date, but Entertainment Tonight clarified that this was not the case. Although we may never get all the details about their big day, fans have already seen plenty of PDA between the lovebirds, alongside their willingness to be open with their mutual affection. So if Sandler's advice was to kiss every chance they get, it's safe to say that Swift and Kelce are already off to a pretty good start.