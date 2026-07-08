Adam Sandler Gave Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Sweet Marriage Advice While Officiating Their Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce held the wedding of the century at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Friday, July 3, 2026. And, despite how locked down everything was for their big day, a few details about the ultra-private soirée have gradually started to emerge. One of the first things that fans learned about the highly anticipated wedding was that Swift and Kelce enlisted actor and comedian Adam Sandler to officiate. Although he worked with Kelce on "Happy Gilmore 2," many people didn't expect the "Uncut Gems" star to play such an important role in the celebrations. Naturally, fans were curious to learn what exactly Sandler said to the bride and groom as they exchanged vows in front of 1,000 of their closest family and friends.

The prolific performer is known for his sense of humor, so Sandler more than likely had everyone laughing, but he had some serious moments, too, which we know about thanks to one very special wedding guest. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed how the "Big Daddy" star did as an officiant in an interview with CNN, including sharing the one key piece of marriage advice Sandler gave to the bride and groom. "Kiss every chance you have," the comedian reportedly advised the happy couple. "Every day. Whether you're going to bed or going to work. Whenever, go ahead and kiss her." That wasn't all Reid shared either.