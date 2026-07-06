Donna Kelce Lifts The Lid On Taylor & Travis' Wedding With Short And Sweet Shoutout

Donna Kelce didn't have time for a hangover after her son, Travis Kelce, married Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden in front of around 1,000 guests on July 3, 2026. The next day, the proud mother and memorable contestant from "The Traitors" made an appearance at Macy's 50th Fourth of July Celebration in Manhattan. Amid the many questions she answered, Donna had to face down some personal inquiries about her son, her new daughter-in-law, and, of course, someone slipped in a question about Swift and Travis' wedding, because many other guests are spilling details about the ceremony, reception, and fashion.

Donna kept her shoutout short and sweet, respecting the NDAs guests were reportedly asked to sign. "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical," she said in the quick clip.

Donna kept it festive at the event, wearing a red, white, and blue short-sleeved blouse decorated with stars and stripes over white pants. She was basically a walking American flag as she shared memories of taking Travis and his older brother Jason Kelce to Lake Erie in Ohio to watch fireworks in their childhood. Her festive attire makes one wonder what she wore on her youngest son's wedding day, but as mother of the groom, she was one of the mega-VIP guests who was kept out of sight that day.