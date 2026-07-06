Donna Kelce Lifts The Lid On Taylor & Travis' Wedding With Short And Sweet Shoutout
Donna Kelce didn't have time for a hangover after her son, Travis Kelce, married Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden in front of around 1,000 guests on July 3, 2026. The next day, the proud mother and memorable contestant from "The Traitors" made an appearance at Macy's 50th Fourth of July Celebration in Manhattan. Amid the many questions she answered, Donna had to face down some personal inquiries about her son, her new daughter-in-law, and, of course, someone slipped in a question about Swift and Travis' wedding, because many other guests are spilling details about the ceremony, reception, and fashion.
Donna kept her shoutout short and sweet, respecting the NDAs guests were reportedly asked to sign. "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical," she said in the quick clip.
Donna kept it festive at the event, wearing a red, white, and blue short-sleeved blouse decorated with stars and stripes over white pants. She was basically a walking American flag as she shared memories of taking Travis and his older brother Jason Kelce to Lake Erie in Ohio to watch fireworks in their childhood. Her festive attire makes one wonder what she wore on her youngest son's wedding day, but as mother of the groom, she was one of the mega-VIP guests who was kept out of sight that day.
Donna Kelce has always kept her comments about Taylor Swift short and sweet
It's unclear if Donna Kelce had much of a role in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding ceremony. A rep for the "Blank Space" singer said the couple chose to stand beside their respective brothers as they exchanged "deeply loving" vows in an interior garden setting. So, Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, was her "man of honor" and Travis' brother Jason Kelce was his "best man," per the statement. Thanks to AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron (via Entertainment Weekly), Swifties know that Donna watched the newlyweds share a "sweep you off your feet kiss" when they were declared husband and wife by their "friend" and officiant Adam Sandler.
Donna has understandably remained very tight-lipped about her pop star daughter-in-law throughout her whole romance with Travis; it's not her love story, after all. But given that she's with Swift often at Travis' Kansas City Chiefs games, they seem to have a good relationship. She also praised Swift's Eras Tour film in November 2023, calling the "So High School" singer "extremely, extremely talented" in an interview with People, adding that she was "enthralled" by the "awesome" film. Taylor hasn't spoken publicly about her mother-in-law because she rarely does interviews at all. But maybe their relationship will make it into song lyrics one day.