Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet Reportedly Had No Idea Their Family Is Royalty

Prince Archie, the son of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was born in London while his parents were active members of the royal family. He's still listed on the royal family website as sixth in line to the throne. When Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in early 2020, Archie was less than a year old. So it is highly likely that he doesn't remember much, if anything, about living in England as a part of the royal family. Then we have Harry and Meghan's daughter Princess Lilibet, who was born in 2021 in California. Lilibet did meet her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in 2022; however, she has spent most of her life in the U.S.

While Harry and Meghan's kids are still a part of the royal family by blood, they have apparently no clear idea that they're royalty. That's said to be very much by design. "The truth is [Archie and Lilibet] don't really have any concept about who they are, their parents are very good at keeping them away from it all so they live as normal little kids," someone reportedly close to Harry and Meghan told HELLO!.

That doesn't mean that they wouldn't want to spend time with their relatives, like King Charles, but for them, it would just be a meeting with grandpa. Harry spent his life growing up in the public eye, and he apparently wants to keep his kids away from that level of scrutiny. So it makes sense that he wouldn't make a big deal to Archie and Lilibet about them being in the royal family.