What Nickelodeon's Biggest Stars Of The '90s Look Like Today

Lori Beth Denberg is one of the original stars of Nickelodeon live-action programming. She's best known for her work on "All That," bringing to life characters like Miss Fingerly and Connie Muldoon, and playing herself in her most popular recurring sketch, "Vital Information." Denberg also played Connie Muldoon in "Good Burger," the "All That" spin-off film starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell based on the recurring sketch of the same name. After leaving "All That," Denberg played a recurring role on "The Steve Harvey Show" and worked on a few movies before taking about 10 years off from acting. She returned to the screen in the mid-2010s and has been acting steadily since.

Some of Denberg's projects as an adult have been the same projects she worked on as a child actor. In 2020, Denberg returned to Nickelodeon to appear in a few episodes of the "All That" reboot, playing a couple of her former characters. In 2023, Denberg reprised her role of Connie Muldoon another time for the long-awaited "Good Burger" sequel, "Good Burger 2." Of course, Thompson and Mitchell needed to be game for the sequel, but the writers wanted Denberg to make an appearance, too. "When we wrote it, we hoped Lori Beth would do it. We've kept in touch with her over the years. She really did seem game for it because we worked with her too on the 'All That' reboot," writer Kevin Kopelow said in an interview with The Beat.