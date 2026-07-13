9 Co-Stars Who Became Besties In Real Life

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Work is one of the most common places to make friends, no matter the job. While most of the working world tends to see the same people every day, ensuring that those friendships are constantly reinforced, things are different in the entertainment industry. Actors will sometimes work on a single movie or a few seasons of a show together and become close during that period, but end up going their separate ways shortly thereafter. They may still be friendly, but their close bond often ends when the project does. However, there are some on-set friendships that continue well after the wrap party and press tour.

These actors form a special bond that goes beyond working friends and turns into something so much more. They become important pieces of each other's lives, being there for one another through thick and thin, helping each other land the biggest roles of their lives, and, on occasion, even becoming a type of family. These are the actors who came to set as strangers but left as BFFs, and their fans can't get enough of their friendships.