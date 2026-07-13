Photos Of Cindy Williams & Emily Hudson Showcase Their Close Mother-Daughter Relationship

The late Cindy Williams is an icon in television and film history, and most people are familiar with at least one of her many legendary projects. Whether it's "American Graffiti," "Laverne & Shirley," "The Conversation," or even her Christmas Hallmark movie, she had an impressive slew of memorable roles throughout her long career. But one lesser-known aspect of Williams' life is her home life and her two children, Emily and Zak Hudson.

During her marriage to musician and actor Bill Hudson (they were together from 1982 to 2000), the couple welcomed their daughter Emily. Williams' daughter might not have made many public appearances, but whenever she did, their love was obvious in their interactions. Now, years after Williams' 2023 death, the mother-daughter relationship is one of the highlights of the actor's life outside of her career.

Most of their public appearances together were red carpet appearances at movie premieres or events celebrating Williams. One particularly special memory is from when Williams received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and both of her kids came out to honor her. Looking at the few pics of the mother and daughter we have here, it's clear that the two were as close as can be.