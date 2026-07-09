Savannah Guthrie Vows To Start New Today Show Tradition That Has A Sweet Connection To Mom Nancy
It's now been more than five months since the search for Nancy Guthrie began. Through it all, though, Savannah Guthrie hasn't lost hope of finding her missing mom. However, the "Today" host surprised viewers when she did a quick outfit change mid-broadcast — but this particular outfit change marked the start of a very sweet tradition.
Savannah was the odd woman out on the morning show's July 7 episode. She came out sporting a blue dress, while co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer all dressed in yellow. Even Craig Melvin was rocking a yellow tie. "You guys, did you really have a memo? I'm changing," Savannah told her co-hosts.
She did, in fact, return after a commercial break wearing the sunny shade. Savannah has admitted before that yellow is her favorite color, and as such, it has acted as a special symbol ever since her mom's disappearance. After the on-air matching moment, Hager, whom Savannah has reportedly been leaning on since returning to "Today," said, "I told her on Tuesdays we wear yellow." Guthrie added, "We're starting it today!" (She even inspired Carson Daly to change his tie!) And so, a comfortingly colorful tradition was born.
Savannah's colleagues are doing all they can to support her through this difficult time
Back in February, nearly one month after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home, "Today" co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, and Al Roker began wearing yellow ribbons in support of Savannah Guthrie's search for her mother. And when Savannah ultimately returned to work, she wore a yellow dress for the occasion. Thus, yellow became a symbol of hope and unity for the team.
Unfortunately, as of this writing, the search for 84-year-old Nancy rages on, and despite the difficulty, it's clear Savannah has been trying her best to adjust to being back at work amidst the unknown. Through it all, her "Today" colleagues have clearly been there to support her. Just days before the co-hosts' choice to wear yellow on Tuesdays, Savannah's husband Michael made his first major outing since Nancy's disappearance alongside Melvin and his wife. Savannah most definitely has some loving, understanding colleagues in her corner. Seeing them come together to sport her favorite color every week will be a sweet reminder that they are there for her through thick and thin.