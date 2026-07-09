Savannah Guthrie Vows To Start New Today Show Tradition That Has A Sweet Connection To Mom Nancy

It's now been more than five months since the search for Nancy Guthrie began. Through it all, though, Savannah Guthrie hasn't lost hope of finding her missing mom. However, the "Today" host surprised viewers when she did a quick outfit change mid-broadcast — but this particular outfit change marked the start of a very sweet tradition.

Savannah was the odd woman out on the morning show's July 7 episode. She came out sporting a blue dress, while co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer all dressed in yellow. Even Craig Melvin was rocking a yellow tie. "You guys, did you really have a memo? I'm changing," Savannah told her co-hosts.

She did, in fact, return after a commercial break wearing the sunny shade. Savannah has admitted before that yellow is her favorite color, and as such, it has acted as a special symbol ever since her mom's disappearance. After the on-air matching moment, Hager, whom Savannah has reportedly been leaning on since returning to "Today," said, "I told her on Tuesdays we wear yellow." Guthrie added, "We're starting it today!" (She even inspired Carson Daly to change his tie!) And so, a comfortingly colorful tradition was born.