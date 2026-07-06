Savannah Guthrie's Husband Michael Makes First Major Outing Since Nancy's Disappearance

It's been a difficult year for "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie and her family. More than five months after the kidnapping of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, the search is still ongoing, even though Nancy may already be dead, at least according to a second ransom note. There have been small victories and reasons for hope, though, including the fact that Savannah has returned to work, even announcing a fun career victory in May. Now, we're seeing that she and her husband experienced some joy over the July 4 weekend.

Savannah was able to enjoy a happy double date with her "Today" cohost, Craig Melvin, and their respective spouses, Michael Feldman and Lindsay Czarniak. This marks one of the first times we've seen Savannah's husband out and about since their family tragedy was first announced.

Melvin recalled his day out with his wife, Savannah, and Feldman on the July 6 edition of the "Today" show. He shared a selfie taken of the two couples by Feldman while they watched Norway and Brazil in the FIFA World Cup on July 5 at Met Life Stadium. Both couples look happy and relaxed in the pic, and Feldman is seen flashing an enthusiastic smile.

Melvin included the sweet selfie in an Instagram post with the caption, "Had a blast watching Norway upset Brazil with @lindsaycz, @savannahguthrie and @feldmike. Wasn't pulling for a particular team but man... the energy and especially those rowing Norwegians. Loved it!!!" From the looks of it, Savannah and Feldman loved it, too.