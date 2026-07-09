Could King Charles Get Time With Archie And Lilibet After All? Sources Say It's In The Works
Family feuds may be entertaining (there's quite literally an entire TV show modeled after them), but their real-life impact tends to harm those least involved. Things between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and King Charles have been steadily improving since the monarch's 2024 cancer diagnosis. Yet there were serious doubts as to whether or not Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie would reunite with King Charles, their grandfather during their July UK trip at all.
Especially following a rescinded invitation for Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children to stay at Buckingham Palace during their visit amidst security concerns. However, royal sources shared with Mirror on July 8 that the King has been instructing his aides to make special time in his diary to meet with his grandchildren. Despite the perceived conflict between the father and son, insiders revealed that one on one conversations between the two have remained "hopeful." This is primarily because "The King would not pass up the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren and if there is a way of making it possible, he will do it."
Although another source seemed more reserved, claiming that "While nothing has been ruled out, conversations remain ongoing." Talk of a brief 24 hour visit leads many to believe that King Charles may be reunited with his grandchildren after all.
King Charles is hopeful to strengthen his bond with his grandchildren
A look into King Charles' relationship with his grandkids shows that the monarch is nothing if not a dedicated and loving grandfather. Even though he's scarcely spent time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since his son, Prince Harry, stepped away from royal life in 2020.
While he saw his American grandson in a couple of instances while the Harry and Meghan Markle still lived in the U.K., his only interaction with Lilibet was during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Before all of the drama regarding their accommodation, the Sun reported that King Charles was "overjoyed" to spend time with his grandchildren. It seems that even despite all the finger-pointing following Prince Harry's U.K. visit, the father and son are working to keep that promise of a reunion.
Royal expert Jennie Bond suggested to the Mirror in January 2025 that "It must remain a great sadness to the King to be so distant from his two US-based grandchildren — he hardly knows them and there's no prospect of that changing any time soon. The early years in a child's life are so magical — and once they're gone, they're gone. I hope the King doesn't dwell on his loss too much, but it must hurt." Hopefully Lilibet and Archie will manage to make one of their grandfather's greatest wishes come true this weekend, opening the door for a stronger bond and relationship.