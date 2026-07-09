Could King Charles Get Time With Archie And Lilibet After All? Sources Say It's In The Works

Family feuds may be entertaining (there's quite literally an entire TV show modeled after them), but their real-life impact tends to harm those least involved. Things between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and King Charles have been steadily improving since the monarch's 2024 cancer diagnosis. Yet there were serious doubts as to whether or not Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie would reunite with King Charles, their grandfather during their July UK trip at all.

Especially following a rescinded invitation for Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children to stay at Buckingham Palace during their visit amidst security concerns. However, royal sources shared with Mirror on July 8 that the King has been instructing his aides to make special time in his diary to meet with his grandchildren. Despite the perceived conflict between the father and son, insiders revealed that one on one conversations between the two have remained "hopeful." This is primarily because "The King would not pass up the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren and if there is a way of making it possible, he will do it."

Although another source seemed more reserved, claiming that "While nothing has been ruled out, conversations remain ongoing." Talk of a brief 24 hour visit leads many to believe that King Charles may be reunited with his grandchildren after all.