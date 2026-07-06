The Latest Saga In Prince Harry's U.K. Visit Sparks Furious Finger-Pointing

Sorry to all you royal optimists. If you were hoping that the ongoing bad blood between the royal family and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, might finally be stanched, that hope might have just been smashed like a Wedgwood teacup. His July 2026 visit to the U.K. initially included a family meet-up, but the disgraced duke decided that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would not be reuniting with King Charles III after all, citing the lack of government-level security for his family. Still, the king offered to let his younger son stay at Buckingham Palace for the duration — an invite that was suddenly yanked right before his arrival on July 6.

A spokesman for the king confirmed to People that the invitation to stay at the royal residence had indeed been withdrawn. Insiders further claimed that Harry had initially declined the offer, but then accepted it on July 4, purportedly giving the staff no time for proper preparation. Another factor in the decision, according to the sources, is the imminent judgment in a lawsuit Harry and other celebrities filed against the publishers of the Daily Mail on grounds of illegal information-gathering. Charles reportedly wants to avoid being connected to the verdict by having his son on his property.

Additionally, Charles and William, Prince of Wales, were reportedly butting heads over Harry's visit as well, but no one in 'The Firm' has suggested that William might have been behind the decision. According to Harry's spokesperson, that's just poppycock. Their statement explained that Harry had accepted the invitation as soon as his own security plans were in place, adding, "It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment."