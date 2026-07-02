Princess Lilibet And Prince Archie May Not Be Reuniting With King Charles After All
The will-they-won't-they saga surrounding Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's upcoming U.K. visit is changing faster than the guards at Buckingham Palace. The latest chapter will be a disappointment to royals fans: The long-awaited reunion between King Charles III and grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may be over before it starts. Though Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are still scheduled to travel to Birmingham in July 2026 to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games, the celebrity couple are reportedly rethinking their plans to bring their two young children along. Once again, security issues are to blame.
The prince's request for state-funded protection during the trip was denied, meaning the Sussexes would have to arrange their own security when off royal property. A spokesperson issued a statement to Newsweek and other outlets, noting, "The duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK." But considering that Prince Harry's continued battle for protection has been the barrier to a grandpa and grandkids meetup for years, it's unclear exactly what he would consider an acceptable alternative to having The Firm's highest-level law enforcers by Archie and Lilibet's side at all times.
In the meantime, People reports that the king made the unusual move of arranging a family dinner on June 30 while the senior members were all in Scotland for Royal Week. Attendees included Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Edward. Charles may simply have wanted to spend a little quality time with his loved ones in the midst of their busy schedules, but it's hard to imagine the topic of Harry's visit didn't come up.
Will Prince Harry's U.K. visit be a cold-shoulder bust?
If Prince Harry ultimately decides that his children won't be safe enough to justify bringing them over for the first time in four years, it's sure to be a disappointment not only to him, but to his estranged father, as well. King Charles III is reportedly thrilled at the prospect of seeing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and no matter what you think about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life choices, it's hard not to feel sorry for a grandfather missing out once again on the opportunity to see his two youngest grandchildren. The Sussexes could possibly try for another visit to the U.K. in July 2027, when wounded service members from around the world will compete in the Invictus Games. But that's ages away and, without being grim, the king is getting on a bit in years.
Cancelling their children's visit would almost certainly mean the royal defectors will skip meeting his family too. Prince Harry and Queen Camilla's icy relationship reportedly won't see a thaw during his U.K. trip. Even if Archie and Lilibet make it, she plans to remain in her own residence so as not to take away from her husband's bonding time. As for Meghan Markle, Closer Weekly reports that The Firm has ordered her to watch her step while she's in town as there's concern that the duchess might use the visit as a PR opportunity. As an insider pointed out, "This is only happening because it's what Charles wants, but one wrong move on Meghan's part and any hope of a more permanent reconciliation could disappear overnight." As such, the former "Suits" star might opt to stay out of sight altogether, whether or not her kids are involved.