Princess Lilibet And Prince Archie May Not Be Reuniting With King Charles After All

The will-they-won't-they saga surrounding Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's upcoming U.K. visit is changing faster than the guards at Buckingham Palace. The latest chapter will be a disappointment to royals fans: The long-awaited reunion between King Charles III and grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may be over before it starts. Though Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are still scheduled to travel to Birmingham in July 2026 to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games, the celebrity couple are reportedly rethinking their plans to bring their two young children along. Once again, security issues are to blame.

The prince's request for state-funded protection during the trip was denied, meaning the Sussexes would have to arrange their own security when off royal property. A spokesperson issued a statement to Newsweek and other outlets, noting, "The duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK." But considering that Prince Harry's continued battle for protection has been the barrier to a grandpa and grandkids meetup for years, it's unclear exactly what he would consider an acceptable alternative to having The Firm's highest-level law enforcers by Archie and Lilibet's side at all times.

In the meantime, People reports that the king made the unusual move of arranging a family dinner on June 30 while the senior members were all in Scotland for Royal Week. Attendees included Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Edward. Charles may simply have wanted to spend a little quality time with his loved ones in the midst of their busy schedules, but it's hard to imagine the topic of Harry's visit didn't come up.