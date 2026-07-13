David Cassidy Once Caused A Panic By Taking The Famous Partridge Family Bus For A Joyride

In the world of retro television, some vehicles are simply iconic — from the Adam West Batmobile, to KITT from "Knight Rider," to the van from "The A-Team." However, in terms of sheer size and flamboyance, few are quite as eye-catching as the painted school bus used by the eponymous band in the classic 1970s sitcom "The Partridge Family." To put it simply, the bus was an essential (not to mention very expensive) aspect of the show. So it should come as no surprise that a fair amount of panic ensued when late series star David Cassidy, who played Keith Partridge, decided to take it for a joyride in order to get away from what had been a frustrating shoot for the actor.

Cassidy, who died in 2017, recalled the incident in a previously recorded interview (via Pop Goes the Culture TV). Cassidy explained that he and co-star Danny Bonaduce, who played Keith's younger brother Danny Partridge, were filming a scene that put him behind the wheel of the bus. Supposedly, Bonaduce kept blowing his line, which forced Cassidy to keep driving around in circles. Cassidy eventually got fed up and told Bonaduce if it happened again, he was going to drive off the studio lot. It happened again, and sure enough, Cassidy made good on his word.

Fully committing to the bit, Cassidy apparently thought it'd be funny to pick up fast food for the "Partridge Family" crew in the show's iconic bus. Once again, however, the bus was not exactly inconspicuous, and he and Bonaduce attracted a lot of undue attention during their joyride. Worse yet, Cassidy's bosses were not nearly as amused as he was. "They weren't very happy with me," the actor confessed, though he showed little remorse for the stunt.