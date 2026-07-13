Sam Neill, Jurassic Park Star, Dead At 78
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Sam Neill, who captured many hearts with his role as paleontologist Alan Grant in the "Jurassic Park" saga, has died at the age of 78. The sad announcement was made by his family via Instagram, where they noted his death was "sudden and unexpected." They added, "Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."
The beloved actor was diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in March 2022. Neill revealed the heartbreaking news in a 2023 interview with The Guardian, wherein he discussed his memoir, "Did I Ever Tell You This?" Reflecting on his diagnosis, Neill poignantly said, "I'm not afraid to die, but it would annoy me. Because I'd really like another decade or two, you know?"
Despite being faced with the worst-case scenario, Neill adopted a fearless attitude, choosing to focus on the positives in his life. In the years following his diagnosis, he continued working and was more afraid of retiring than dying, as he shared with Australian Story in 2024. The actor's resilience proved that work can really affect your health, as he was in remission for the better part of filming the Peacock mini-series "Apples Never Fall." He was later declared cancer-free in April 2026.
Jurassic Park made Neill a household name in Hollywood
Sam Neill's impressive acting career started in 1971 with his debut in the television movie "The City of No." However, it wasn't until a decade later, with his portrayal of Damien Thorn in the 1981 horror sequel "Omen III: The Final Conflict," that Neill landed what is widely regarded as his first major role.
The late star's widespread recognition came when he appeared in what is still considered one of the most popular movies ever, the 1993 film "Jurassic Park." He shared the screen with Laura Dern, who beat out several A-list actresses for her role, and Jeff Goldblum, whom he remained great friends with until his death. Neill revisited his iconic role in two subsequent franchise installments, the 2001 "Jurassic Park III" and the 2022 "Jurassic World Dominion," as well as in the video game editions.
Interestingly, dreaming about dinosaurs can be interpreted as inner peace, and while we do not know whether the actor ever did see one in his dreams, the symbolism now lends poignant significance to Neill's success and his approach to his cancer diagnosis. Upon learning that he had the disease, he thought about his family and what he could do for them, which inspired him to write his memoir. He told Australian Story, "I started to look at my life and realize how immensely grateful I am for so much of it. ... I thought it would be great for them to have some of my stories."