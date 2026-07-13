Sam Neill, Jurassic Park Star, Dead At 78

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Sam Neill, who captured many hearts with his role as paleontologist Alan Grant in the "Jurassic Park" saga, has died at the age of 78. The sad announcement was made by his family via Instagram, where they noted his death was "sudden and unexpected." They added, "Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."

The beloved actor was diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in March 2022. Neill revealed the heartbreaking news in a 2023 interview with The Guardian, wherein he discussed his memoir, "Did I Ever Tell You This?" Reflecting on his diagnosis, Neill poignantly said, "I'm not afraid to die, but it would annoy me. Because I'd really like another decade or two, you know?"

Despite being faced with the worst-case scenario, Neill adopted a fearless attitude, choosing to focus on the positives in his life. In the years following his diagnosis, he continued working and was more afraid of retiring than dying, as he shared with Australian Story in 2024. The actor's resilience proved that work can really affect your health, as he was in remission for the better part of filming the Peacock mini-series "Apples Never Fall." He was later declared cancer-free in April 2026.