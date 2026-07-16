The Only Surviving Cast Member From Hit '60s Classic Goldfinger

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Few spy flicks can claim to be as iconic or influential as the classic James Bond adventure movie, "Goldfinger." Following its 1964 release, the Sean Connery-led Bond film essentially became the blueprint for what all future movies in the beloved spy franchise would be, establishing numerous tropes that can still be seen to this day. "Goldfinger" also inspired countless parodies and tributes, in everything from The Beatles' "Help!" to "The Simpsons" — alongside giving beloved '90s ska punk band Goldfinger their name.

The movie's legacy hit a major milestone in 2024, when "Goldfinger" celebrated its 60th anniversary. However, a sad reality that goes hand in hand with that impressive milestone is the fact that most of the main cast members are no longer with us today, with only one of the film's main stars still alive as of 2026. One of the most iconic images from "Goldfinger" is the sight of Bond girl Jill Masterson, played by Shirley Eaton, literally painted fully gold, which ultimately leads to her demise. In real life, though, Eaton is still alive and well, having turned 89 in January 2026.

As a matter of fact, she was the only main cast member from "Goldfinger" who was still alive when the film turned 60 two years prior. Connery tragically passed away in October 2020 — just six months after the death of co-star Honor Blackman. Fellow "Goldfinger" stars Harold Sakata and Gert Fröbe, who played the eponymous villain Auric Goldfinger, also previously both passed away in the 1980s. Meanwhile, Tania Mallet, who played Eaton's onscreen sister, died in 2019.