The Only Surviving Cast Member From Hit '60s Classic Goldfinger
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Few spy flicks can claim to be as iconic or influential as the classic James Bond adventure movie, "Goldfinger." Following its 1964 release, the Sean Connery-led Bond film essentially became the blueprint for what all future movies in the beloved spy franchise would be, establishing numerous tropes that can still be seen to this day. "Goldfinger" also inspired countless parodies and tributes, in everything from The Beatles' "Help!" to "The Simpsons" — alongside giving beloved '90s ska punk band Goldfinger their name.
The movie's legacy hit a major milestone in 2024, when "Goldfinger" celebrated its 60th anniversary. However, a sad reality that goes hand in hand with that impressive milestone is the fact that most of the main cast members are no longer with us today, with only one of the film's main stars still alive as of 2026. One of the most iconic images from "Goldfinger" is the sight of Bond girl Jill Masterson, played by Shirley Eaton, literally painted fully gold, which ultimately leads to her demise. In real life, though, Eaton is still alive and well, having turned 89 in January 2026.
As a matter of fact, she was the only main cast member from "Goldfinger" who was still alive when the film turned 60 two years prior. Connery tragically passed away in October 2020 — just six months after the death of co-star Honor Blackman. Fellow "Goldfinger" stars Harold Sakata and Gert Fröbe, who played the eponymous villain Auric Goldfinger, also previously both passed away in the 1980s. Meanwhile, Tania Mallet, who played Eaton's onscreen sister, died in 2019.
What Shirley Eaton has been doing since 'Goldfinger'
Shirley Eaton began her acting career in the 1950s, with her role as Jill Masterson in "Goldfinger" the following decade becoming the biggest and most recognizable of her career. Eaton also more or less retired on top. While the actor appeared in a few more movies after the James Bond flick came out in 1964, she ultimately decided to leave Hollywood behind in 1969, when she was only 32. Speaking to Classic Film & TV Café, in 2014, Eaton cited wanting to enjoy a quiet family life as the reason she called it a day so early. "After I finished 'The Million Eyes of Sumuru' and 'The Girl from Rio' and was coming home in the plane was when I made the decision to quit," she shared. "I hated being away from my baby Jason and his brother Grant!"
Eaton also asserted that she never felt tempted to return to Hollywood during her initial retirement, explaining that she was content to just be a wife and mother. The "Goldfinger" star did eventually appear in the 2001 short film "Everdream," shortly after gaining more recognition as a writer with the release of her 1999 autobiography, "Golden Girl." In more recent times, the former actor has occasionally stepped back into the spotlight, sometimes even paying tribute to her beloved role as Jill Masterson.
In 2012, Eaton attended the London premiere of the Daniel Craig-led James Bond film "Skyfall" adorned in an eye-catching golden outfit. Reflecting on the legacy of "Goldfinger" during an interview with SuperPopVIP the following year, Eaton remarked, "When we do something, we never know [...] that' it's gonna have this touch that everybody loves, and it would go on forever. I call it magic, because I'm a romantic."