All The Ways Lilibet Has Changed Since Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Left Royal Life Behind

When Princess Lilibet was born, it was obvious her life would look very different than her brother, Prince Archie's, did when he was a newborn. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's abrupt exit from the U.K. was yet to occur when the little prince arrived, and the couple therefore had to follow various royal protocols, like officially introducing Archie to the world in a special photocall and holding a very public christening ceremony. None of this happened with Lilibet, with the royal defectors doing things their own way after relocating to the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued this trend as Lilibet and her brother get older.

Likewise, Meghan and Harry have been very intentional about raising their kids in as normal an environment as possible. "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution," Harry told People in 2023, noting that, even though his two children were growing up far away from the pomp and circumstance of the monarchy, he has made sure they forged relationships with some of his extended family across the pond. "I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy," Harry opined.

The Sussexes have been fiercely protective of their children's privacy, never showing their faces in social media posts, except when they were babies, so the glimpses the public have gotten of Lilibet have been rare. In fact, no one really knows what she looks like. But the little princess sure has changed a lot since her parents left royal life behind, and it's prevalent in some of the discreet snaps Meghan has shared of Lilibet online.