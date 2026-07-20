Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Have Quite A Similar Social Circle

Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry's romance has been well documented. Those who kept tabs on them during the couple's on-again, off-again relationship know all too well that the businesswoman didn't exactly enjoy all the attention that came with dating a royal. For those wondering what really happened between Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy, well, it was pretty much the same thing that happened to Meghan. "It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable," Davy confessed to The Times in a 2016 interview, as she described what her life was like with all the press attention and scrutiny that came with being Harry's girlfriend. "I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible," Davy added. In fact, the ensuing press storm made her want to escape London and go back to Africa (she's originally from Zimbabwe).

It's no secret that Prince Harry has a pretty hateful relationship with the media, in part because of how they've treated his girlfriends, and particularly his now-wife. The Duchess of Sussex had the same experience as Davy when she started dating the prince, to the extent that Harry made the unprecedented move of issuing a statement in 2016, calling on the media to back off. He condemned the "racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments," as reported by Grazia Daily. Meghan sadly acknowledged to Oprah Winfrey that the constant tabloid smears and racism directed her way even led to her having suicidal thoughts. It's also one of the biggest reasons she and Harry ultimately decided to leave royal life behind for good.

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