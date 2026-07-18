Supermodel Christy Turlington Is Married To An Actor: Get To Know Her Husband Ed
While everyone loves hearing about how a couple first met, supermodel Christy Turlington cannot recall her initial encounter with her husband. To be fair, when the two crossed paths in the early 1990s, Turlington was already a world famous face who'd signed a million dollar deal with Calvin Klein, and her future beau, Edward Burns, was working as a production assistant for "Entertainment Tonight" who brought her coffee during an interview. What Turlington didn't know at the time was that the PA with the coffee was saving up to write, direct, and star in his first movie, "The Brothers McMullen." That film launched Burns to superstardom himself, turning him into a leading man and a respected filmmaker.
From the outside, Turlington and Burns couldn't be more different. Born in Walnut Creek, California, and growing up in Miami, Turlington was discovered while riding a horse at 14. By 18, she was an in-demand model. In contrast, Burns was born in Queens, New York, and raised on Long Island. His big break came when, while still working at "Entertainment Tonight," he handed Robert Redford a copy of his movie and begged the iconic actor to watch it. Redford — or someone on his team, at least — did just that, and the next thing Burns knew, "The Brothers McMullen" was premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie was a critical and box office hit, making Burns a hot commodity in Hollywood. The new star then wrote, directed, and co-starred in "She's the One" with Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz before joining Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg for a role in "Saving Private Ryan." Burns has continued to write, direct, and act, making nearly two dozen movies based on his own scripts, including 2025's critically acclaimed "The Family McMullen."
Christy Turlington and Ed Burns nearly called it quits
While she may not remember the day her future husband brought her a coffee, Christy Turlington has no trouble recalling the next time they met. The two ran into one another in 1995 at a Knicks game, but as Turlington explained to Grazia, the timing was still off. "I was with somebody else and it took a little while before we literally bumped into each other at a charity event in 2000," she said. Two months later, the couple was engaged, but they almost called the whole thing off. Turlington and Burns had planned to wed in 2002, but they called it off when, as Burns explained to Elle (via People), "Suddenly, when the reality of what we'd done and what we were planning hit us, we put the brakes on." The two broke up for a brief period, but were back together before the end of year and walked down the aisle together in 2003 and Turnlington gave birth to their daughter, Grace, not long after. And, bringing the two families even closer together, Burns' brother Brian and Turlington's sister Kelly are also married.
Burns and Turlington tend to lead private lives, but the model, who's still as stunning as ever, did let fans in on what the couple did to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary in 2026: they watched Burns' latest movie. Posting on Instagram, Turlington wrote, "Congratulations on your latest film, Finnegan's Foursome. What a perfect way to celebrate our anniversary." And, perhaps calling back to her memory of when she and Burns first met, she added that they were "surrounded by friends and family last night in NYC, on the eve of Game 3... Let's Go Knicks!"