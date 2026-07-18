Supermodel Christy Turlington Is Married To An Actor: Get To Know Her Husband Ed

While everyone loves hearing about how a couple first met, supermodel Christy Turlington cannot recall her initial encounter with her husband. To be fair, when the two crossed paths in the early 1990s, Turlington was already a world famous face who'd signed a million dollar deal with Calvin Klein, and her future beau, Edward Burns, was working as a production assistant for "Entertainment Tonight" who brought her coffee during an interview. What Turlington didn't know at the time was that the PA with the coffee was saving up to write, direct, and star in his first movie, "The Brothers McMullen." That film launched Burns to superstardom himself, turning him into a leading man and a respected filmmaker.

From the outside, Turlington and Burns couldn't be more different. Born in Walnut Creek, California, and growing up in Miami, Turlington was discovered while riding a horse at 14. By 18, she was an in-demand model. In contrast, Burns was born in Queens, New York, and raised on Long Island. His big break came when, while still working at "Entertainment Tonight," he handed Robert Redford a copy of his movie and begged the iconic actor to watch it. Redford — or someone on his team, at least — did just that, and the next thing Burns knew, "The Brothers McMullen" was premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie was a critical and box office hit, making Burns a hot commodity in Hollywood. The new star then wrote, directed, and co-starred in "She's the One" with Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz before joining Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg for a role in "Saving Private Ryan." Burns has continued to write, direct, and act, making nearly two dozen movies based on his own scripts, including 2025's critically acclaimed "The Family McMullen."