Brittany Mahomes Looked Drop-Dead Gorgeous At Laura & JuJu Smith-Schuster's Wedding

It's wedding season in the wonderful world of WAGs! As she wrote in her Instagram caption, Brittany Mahomes "love[s] celebrating love," so she didn't seem to mind attending NFL nuptials two weekends in a row. Luckily, Mahomes' more recent wedding guest look went over much better with the public than the one before.

On July 4 weekend, Brittany got backlash for her look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, but the haters had it all wrong. Brittany sported baby blue for the highly talked-about "I do's," but plenty of folks online thought she was committing the ultimate fashion crime of wearing white to someone else's wedding. While her wedding guest dress color didn't go over well at the Tayvis wedding, she picked a much better hue to rock the following weekend. After cheering on his Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Kelce, Brittany's hubby Patrick Mahomes had another former Chiefs player's big day to attend just a week later. Footballer JuJu Smith-Schuster made things official with Laura Kruk on July 10. Not only did Brittany wear a dress no one could've confused with white for the special occasion, but we're pretty sure she also found one of the most perfect colors for her.