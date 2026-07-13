Brittany Mahomes Looked Drop-Dead Gorgeous At Laura & JuJu Smith-Schuster's Wedding
It's wedding season in the wonderful world of WAGs! As she wrote in her Instagram caption, Brittany Mahomes "love[s] celebrating love," so she didn't seem to mind attending NFL nuptials two weekends in a row. Luckily, Mahomes' more recent wedding guest look went over much better with the public than the one before.
On July 4 weekend, Brittany got backlash for her look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, but the haters had it all wrong. Brittany sported baby blue for the highly talked-about "I do's," but plenty of folks online thought she was committing the ultimate fashion crime of wearing white to someone else's wedding. While her wedding guest dress color didn't go over well at the Tayvis wedding, she picked a much better hue to rock the following weekend. After cheering on his Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Kelce, Brittany's hubby Patrick Mahomes had another former Chiefs player's big day to attend just a week later. Footballer JuJu Smith-Schuster made things official with Laura Kruk on July 10. Not only did Brittany wear a dress no one could've confused with white for the special occasion, but we're pretty sure she also found one of the most perfect colors for her.
Brittany Mahomes' taste seems to be evolving
While attending JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk's Laguna Beach nuptials, Brittany Mahomes stunned in bold coral. Her body-hugging, mock neck, Silvia Tcherassi gown was the perfect summery shade to make her blonde locks pop. Most netizens agreed that Brittany looked like a breath of fresh air in this ensemble and it was surely refreshing for her to see compliments roll in online after getting hate for her Tayvis wedding attire. On July 12, she shared a series of photos on Instagram of her and hubby Patrick Mahomes ahead of Smith-Schuster and Kruk's big day. "This color on you!!!!" someone commented. "Gorgeous. [That] dress," added another Instagram user. "THAT is your color Mama! Stunning!" someone added.
Over and over again, folks praised Brittany for her choice to rock bright coral, which was certainly ironic after she endured plenty of hate over her baby blue pick mere days before. Amid the outdated outfits Brittany has been caught wearing, she's made some less-than-perfect style choices over the years. After her latest look, though, it's clear she's on the right track.