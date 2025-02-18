Five Outdated Outfits Brittany Mahomes Was Caught Wearing
As the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes has certainly made a name for herself. Whether she's stirring up drama with her BFF Taylor Swift or making some out-of-pocket political statements, Brittany has a way of courting controversy. The effervescent mom of three always seems to bounce back from harsh criticism and keep on smiling. One way the ex-soccer player appears to keep her sparkle is through her fashion choices. Although they aren't always winners, Brittany has a knack for finding outfits that come with a sense of self-expression. However, there have been a handful of times her outfits have felt childish or stuck in the past.
Going to as many arenas and sporting events as Brittany does, having a deep closet is necessary. But the more selection, the more Brittany has worn some game day outfits that missed the mark. However, even when the looks don't add up, the price tag certainly does. According to Page Six during the 2024 football season, Brittany was spotted in custom Prada, a pair of BroDenim pants made just for her, and even a diamond necklace that cost a cool $73,000. Yet, even with all the high-end goodies, Brittany's sense of style also seems to struggle to feel up to date. From rocking pigtails to trying to embody a '90s pop star, here are five outdated outfits Brittany has been seen wearing.
Brittany Mahomes channelled her inner child
In an Instagram post from November 2020, Brittany Mahomes (then Brittany Matthews) showed off her Kansas City pride by wearing a cropped jersey sporting the same number as then-boyfriend Patrick Mahomes. Not only was she repping her beau, but she also made sure to tag her own brand in the post. One of the many facts about Brittany is that she's paired up with athletic apparel company Vitality; however, this bit of self-promotion could have backfired as the overall look is a bit chaotic.
The chunky sneakers are cute, but the camo sweatpants paired with the crop top make the outfit appear more casual — like she's watching the game from her couch instead of the luxury box. Plus, the coloring of the pants doesn't match the red and white Chiefs branding, making her bottom half feel disconnected from the rest of the arena. To top it all off, her hairstyle has such a youthful quality to it that it makes the entire look feel stuck on the playground, so much so that one commenter even wrote, "No offense but you dress like a 3-year-old picked out your clothes for you."
Brittany's bold blazer sent mixed messages
In October 2022, Brittany Mahomes posed on the field in an oversized red blazer, black shorts with her husband Patrick Mahomes' number printed on them, and some thigh-high black boots. Boasting a baby bump, Brittany was also being a bit cheeky with her Instagram caption, saying, "Showed up to my Husband's business trip today." Perhaps she was trying to give a nod to the joy of getting to travel to watch Patrick play as an attempt to bring attention to her large business-inspired suit jacket. Unfortunately, the joke and the look fell a little flat.
Although in her real life, Brittany is a businesswoman on her own, this look is stuck trying to find an air of professionalism. The giant blazer trend was made popular in the 1980s, but pairing it with tiny shorts sends some mixed messages. Again, Brittany's hair has some halfhearted pigtails, bringing into question what level of maturity she is trying to express. It feels like she is stuck in the past, playing dress up instead of rocking a luxe look.
The time Brittany Mahomes mistook a wedding for a prom
Taking a break from the glitz of sporting arenas, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes had a sweet moment together to attend a friend's wedding. While enjoying themselves, Brittany posted their looks to Instagram with the caption, "Professional wedding goers at this point." However, one might beg to differ. Even with the cute dramatic high slit and leg position, Brittany's overall style felt dated in a very particular way — like she and Patrick were headed to prom.
The way her hair is styled is reminiscent of the hours it would take high school girls to curl each other's hair for the big night. Coupled with the satiny shimmer of her pink dress, Brittany's look appears to be expecting a corsage and a limo. Plus, the way that Patrick is awkwardly trying to wrap his arm around her, coupled with that pained smile, the photo is really giving off embarrassed high school vibes. Although, to be fair, the necklace and earrings Brittany chose are very cute and her makeup was done to perfection. It is a nice departure from all the times Brittany had a big makeup mistake.
Brittany Mahomes wanted to be Britney Spears
In what is both a throwback to a very specific era and a very specific pop star, Brittany Mahomes posted this game-day outfit to Instagram in October 2024. Though this was not one of the times Mahomes stole Taylor Swift's look, she was certainly borrowing it from the '90s/'00s pop powerhouse Britney Spears. The red leather suit was an iconic moment born from the music video for Spears' "Oops, I Did It Again," and Mahomes copied it so clearly that even her followers noticed. One commenter even wrote that they would be "telling my kids this is Britney Spears."
However, what makes this feel dated instead of a revamped look inspired by the past is the overall fit of the piece. The jacket feels ill-tailored, a bit bulky around the shoulders and arms, but zipped tight around the waist. Plus, the bootcut pants on Mahomes have a longer hem than the original, making this look more reminiscent of the 2010s when flare and bootcut jeans draped over the shoes. It's clear that Mahomes still felt cute and confident in this outfit, though, and that's all that's needed to make most anything work.
Brittany's inner child is still dressing her
Taking to the sidelines for the Kansas City Chiefs in November 2024, Brittany Mahomes once again proved her inner child is still dictating what she wears. In the Instagram post, Mahomes is seen in a giant oversized denim jacket, reminiscent of the trend from the 1990s. She's also sporting what appears to be a denim sweatpant hybrid — notably, she was pregnant with baby number three in the picture, so no qualms here about wearing comfy clothes, just the fabric combination is questionable. Again, there's the return of the chunky high-top sneaker, which rounds out the overall look with a younger-feeling vibe.
Besides the '90s-inspired outfit, this photo was also taken the day after the presidential election, in which Mahomes found herself accidentally involved. When Mahomes scandalously liked a social media post by Donald Trump in the summer of 2024, it set off a series of events that could have possibly torpedoed her friendship with Taylor Swift. What should have been a celebration post about the Chiefs beating the Dolphins turned out to be full of comments from political supporters and detractors flooding Mahomes' feed, most of which are simply different iterations of people shouting "MAGA!" So far there's been no word on whether or not Mahomes has had to return her friendship bracelet to Swift.