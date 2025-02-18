Five Outdated Outfits Brittany Mahomes Was Caught Wearing

As the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes has certainly made a name for herself. Whether she's stirring up drama with her BFF Taylor Swift or making some out-of-pocket political statements, Brittany has a way of courting controversy. The effervescent mom of three always seems to bounce back from harsh criticism and keep on smiling. One way the ex-soccer player appears to keep her sparkle is through her fashion choices. Although they aren't always winners, Brittany has a knack for finding outfits that come with a sense of self-expression. However, there have been a handful of times her outfits have felt childish or stuck in the past.

Going to as many arenas and sporting events as Brittany does, having a deep closet is necessary. But the more selection, the more Brittany has worn some game day outfits that missed the mark. However, even when the looks don't add up, the price tag certainly does. According to Page Six during the 2024 football season, Brittany was spotted in custom Prada, a pair of BroDenim pants made just for her, and even a diamond necklace that cost a cool $73,000. Yet, even with all the high-end goodies, Brittany's sense of style also seems to struggle to feel up to date. From rocking pigtails to trying to embody a '90s pop star, here are five outdated outfits Brittany has been seen wearing.