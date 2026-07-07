'So Rude': Brittany Mahomes Gets Backlash For Taylor Swift Wedding Look, But Haters Have It All Wrong
Did Brittany Mahomes commit arguably the worst wedding guest faux pas of all at the biggest wedding of the year? Plenty of netizens certainly think so. The star shared photos on Instagram of herself and hubby Patrick Mahomes wearing their outfits for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly-discussed nuptials. Well, she's been getting flak for her look ever since.
As one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Did Brittany ever hear it's rude to wear white to a wedding?" Of course, it's traditionally a big no-no to wear white to a wedding, as it may upstage the bride, who typically wears a white dress. It seems, though, that criticism over Brittany's outfit is the result of a misunderstanding.
Brittany has worn some pretty inappropriate outfits over the years, but wearing a white gown to someone else's wedding would certainly take the cake. While Swifties are still anxiously awaiting pics from inside the "Tayvis" wedding, Brittany took to Instagram to share photos of what she wore. The body-hugging, spaghetti strap number may have seemed white to some people, who thought she could've been mistaken for the bride at most weddings. In reality, though, this might just be a case of bad lighting. Other photos of the same dress clearly show its blue hue. The real problem, though, is that people aren't actually looking at this baby blue dress.
People are mistaking a totally different dress for Brittany Mahomes' wedding outfit
The negative attention surrounding Brittany Mahomes' dress was made even worse when an entirely different outfit of hers was erroneously presented as her wedding guest dress. For whatever reason, images of her and Patrick Mahomes from the 2023 Met Gala began making the rounds online in association with the big Tayvis wedding. For that 2023 occasion, Brittany was absolutely wearing a white gown, and a gorgeous one at that.
On July 5, E! News exacerbated the situation when they posted a video on X about the wedding and Brittany and Patrick's relationship with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Unfortunately, the thumbnail and first image of the video feature Brittany in her white dress from the 2023 Met Gala, something which understandably created confusion. "Why are guests wearing white/ team dresses to a wedding. Very inappropriate," one person commented on X. "A guest should never wear white to a wedding," someone else wrote. "Why is she wearing white?!? So rude," added another.
It's incredibly common knowledge not to wear white at someone else's wedding, so it's hard to imagine that Brittany would do that at the most highly publicized wedding of the decade. Yet, rumors about Brittany's nasty IRL behavior have hurt her reputation over the past few years. This, combined with the rumors that Brittany and Swift's bond has been on the rocks, likely made folks skeptical of the famous WAG's behavior at her pal's wedding. Ultimately, we don't know how their friendship is really going. What we do know, however, is that she didn't dare wear white on Swift's big day.