'So Rude': Brittany Mahomes Gets Backlash For Taylor Swift Wedding Look, But Haters Have It All Wrong

Did Brittany Mahomes commit arguably the worst wedding guest faux pas of all at the biggest wedding of the year? Plenty of netizens certainly think so. The star shared photos on Instagram of herself and hubby Patrick Mahomes wearing their outfits for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly-discussed nuptials. Well, she's been getting flak for her look ever since.

As one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Did Brittany ever hear it's rude to wear white to a wedding?" Of course, it's traditionally a big no-no to wear white to a wedding, as it may upstage the bride, who typically wears a white dress. It seems, though, that criticism over Brittany's outfit is the result of a misunderstanding.

Brittany has worn some pretty inappropriate outfits over the years, but wearing a white gown to someone else's wedding would certainly take the cake. While Swifties are still anxiously awaiting pics from inside the "Tayvis" wedding, Brittany took to Instagram to share photos of what she wore. The body-hugging, spaghetti strap number may have seemed white to some people, who thought she could've been mistaken for the bride at most weddings. In reality, though, this might just be a case of bad lighting. Other photos of the same dress clearly show its blue hue. The real problem, though, is that people aren't actually looking at this baby blue dress.