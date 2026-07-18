The Taylor Swift Moment That Revealed What A Diehard Yellowstone Fan She Is

"Yellowstone" became the people's TV show, winning hearts (and some awards) across America during its five-season run. The Western drama also captured the hearts of several stars, including Kristen Bell, Jennifer Lopez, and Kris Jenner. It inspired other stars to hope for a chance to collaborate with the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan. And in June 2026, Taylor Swift revealed she was also a diehard "Yellowstone" fan as she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Partway through her 21-minute speech during the induction, Swift quoted the series. "Allow me to now make a hard pivot and pull out a quote I love from the show 'Yellowstone,'" Swift said (via Cover Nation). "When a father says to his son, 'It's the one constant in life, son. You build something worth having, somebody's gonna try to take it.'" Swift even put on a Southern accent while saying the quote.

The quote was originally said by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) to his son Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) in Season 2, Episode 9, as foreshadowing that his enemies would try to take down the Duttons and their ranch. But for Swift, it was more about her art. "What I hope you discover is this: you can be sensitive, but also durable, and you can accept that feedback and skepticism and criticism are inevitable," she said. "You can take what's useful or constructive from that information and leave out what's simply damaging to your creativity."