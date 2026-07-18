Lorenzo Lamas Almost Didn't Land His Iconic Role In Grease

Best known for playing Lance Cumson in "Falcon Crest" and Reno Raines in "Renegade," Hollywood heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas has a career spanning decades, and he may owe it all to a chance encounter in 1977. That year, Lamas, just 19, attended the Oscars with his mother, actor and astrologist Arlene Dahl. It was at the post-ceremony Governor's Ball that mother and son happened to run into producer Allan Carr. As Lamas remembered at the Hollywood Show convention (via Remind), "It's the first time I'm meeting anybody in show business. I'm nine months out of military school ... And my mom, like moms do, pushed me in front of her, and she goes, 'Allan, I want you to meet my son Lorenzo. He's going to be a big star.'" Lamas was embarrassed, but his mom made the right call.

A few months later, Carr was making the now classic "Grease" with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John starring as Danny and Sandy. The movie needed a hunky young man to fill a small but important role. Steven Ford had been cast as Tom Chisum, the clumsy captain of Rydell High's football team and Sandy's boyfriend, but the son of former president Gerald Ford had to drop out. Carr remembered meeting Lamas at the afterparty and reached out to the young actor offering him the role with one caveat: he would have to dye his hair blond. Lamas was happy to do it, explaining "I would have changed it into a rainbow color to do scenes with Olivia."