Heather Locklear Finally Lifts The Lid On Romance With Fellow '80s Star Lorenzo Lamas
Heather Locklear is smitten with Lorenzo Lamas. Plenty of folks could certainly relate to this back in the '80s. Now, these two heartthrobs have found their way to each other. In May 2026, rumor had it that Locklear and Lamas were reportedly already ready for marriage after just a few months of dating. But, what's really going on with this unexpected star couple? Locklear is finally dishing about the romance, and it seems that she believes that this relationship was written in the stars.
Locklear appeared on the "Hollywood & Divine" podcast this week, on June 1, 2026, where she finally opened up about her new beau. " ... when I tell this person I love him, I'm really saying, 'I love you, God.' Because that's what happened. It's from God," she said. The 64-year-old clearly aimed to keep things about her love life fairly private. She didn't share any details about the relationship when she affirmed the host's mention of Locklear's "new boyfriend," and she also gave Lamas the "new guy" title, rather than calling out the star by name. Even so, the "Spin City" actor made it clear that she's loving life with Lamas. "I'm in the best time I've ever been," she admitted.
Heather Locklear has been with other stars before Lorenzo Lamas
This may have been Heather Locklear's — albeit subtle — confirmation that she's dating her fellow actor, but Lorenzo Lamas had already gone public with the romance. In April, a representative for the 68-year-old "Falcon Crest" star confirmed to E! News that they were an item. Rumors had already been swirling about the pair after they were spotted out together on New Year's Eve about three months prior to the official confirmation.
Lamas isn't the first star Locklear has gotten romantically involved with. She had a relationship with Tommy Lee; they married in 1986 and divorced after seven years. She married Aerosmith guitarist Richie Sambora in 1994 and split with him in 2006. They were officially divorced by the next year. She dated former "Melrose Place" costar Jack Wagner for four years before getting engaged in 2011. They broke up just a few months later. Locklear found herself with a new fiance in 2020: her high school sweetheart Chris Heisser. It was reported in 2025 that the pair had called it quits, just a few months before she was spotted out and about with Lamas. It's still early on in Locklear's relationship with Lamas. Yet, according to her, she's finally in the best phase of her life, and that definitely says something about her new love.