Heather Locklear Finally Lifts The Lid On Romance With Fellow '80s Star Lorenzo Lamas

Heather Locklear is smitten with Lorenzo Lamas. Plenty of folks could certainly relate to this back in the '80s. Now, these two heartthrobs have found their way to each other. In May 2026, rumor had it that Locklear and Lamas were reportedly already ready for marriage after just a few months of dating. But, what's really going on with this unexpected star couple? Locklear is finally dishing about the romance, and it seems that she believes that this relationship was written in the stars.

Locklear appeared on the "Hollywood & Divine" podcast this week, on June 1, 2026, where she finally opened up about her new beau. " ... when I tell this person I love him, I'm really saying, 'I love you, God.' Because that's what happened. It's from God," she said. The 64-year-old clearly aimed to keep things about her love life fairly private. She didn't share any details about the relationship when she affirmed the host's mention of Locklear's "new boyfriend," and she also gave Lamas the "new guy" title, rather than calling out the star by name. Even so, the "Spin City" actor made it clear that she's loving life with Lamas. "I'm in the best time I've ever been," she admitted.