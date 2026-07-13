'Ow': Prince Harry Suffers A Hilarious, Painful Mishap While Trying Goat Yoga
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated trip to the UK has already had its ups and downs. On one hand, the royal reunion saga came to a happy end when Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their kids finally got to visit King Charles III. On the other hand, a goat chose the worst possible place on his body to stomp its little goat hooves. Hey — you win some, you lose some. Luckily, Harry has been handling his wins and losses across the pond with grace... even during goat yoga.
The duke has had quite the packed schedule while back in his home country. On July 11, he attended Scotty's Summer Festival. The Warwickshire, England-based festival is a fundraiser for children of military members lost in the line of duty. The charity behind the event is close to Harry's heart. However, a goat got close to another rather vulnerable area when Harry was trying out goat yoga.
Video of the funny moment (above) shows Harry lying down on his back when he's approached by a goat. He smiles at the adorable animal and it proceeds to step directly on his crotch. Harry quickly covers the area with his hands and saying, "Ow!" He then asks the goat a fair question: "What are you doing?" as he laughs.
Prince Harry shared some advice with kids at the event
The goat yoga mishap got lots of attention, but Prince Harry still found time to focus on the festival's important meaning. He spoke to children in attendance, including a 9-year-old who lost her dad to leukemia six years ago. "What makes you laugh when you've had a difficult day?" she asked Harry, according to People. Touched by the question, he said, "[S]ometimes it's just a difficult day," adding, "It's not always possible to laugh. But my dog makes me laugh, my children make me laugh. And if I need to laugh, I'll probably put something really funny on the television." Harry has 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet there to brighten up dark days and the family's black lab Pula and two beagles Guy and Mamma Mia give him plenty of giggles, too. Plus, dog lovers know all too well that they've probably prepared Harry for a goat climbing all over him.
Harry took a moment to share his thoughts about the importance of laughter with the rest of the kids at the festival, saying, "[T]here are some days when you'd like to laugh, but it might not always be possible to laugh. But you've got brothers and sisters, friends, this community... a laugh at the end of a hard day is the best medicine served." It just so happens that Harry and his new goat friend made plenty of folks laugh with their hilarious little yoga moment.