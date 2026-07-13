'Ow': Prince Harry Suffers A Hilarious, Painful Mishap While Trying Goat Yoga

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated trip to the UK has already had its ups and downs. On one hand, the royal reunion saga came to a happy end when Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their kids finally got to visit King Charles III. On the other hand, a goat chose the worst possible place on his body to stomp its little goat hooves. Hey — you win some, you lose some. Luckily, Harry has been handling his wins and losses across the pond with grace... even during goat yoga.

The duke has had quite the packed schedule while back in his home country. On July 11, he attended Scotty's Summer Festival. The Warwickshire, England-based festival is a fundraiser for children of military members lost in the line of duty. The charity behind the event is close to Harry's heart. However, a goat got close to another rather vulnerable area when Harry was trying out goat yoga.

Video of the funny moment (above) shows Harry lying down on his back when he's approached by a goat. He smiles at the adorable animal and it proceeds to step directly on his crotch. Harry quickly covers the area with his hands and saying, "Ow!" He then asks the goat a fair question: "What are you doing?" as he laughs.