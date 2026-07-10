Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Kids Finally See King Charles As Reunion Saga Comes To Happy End

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their move across the pond to the U.S. in 2020, their relationship with the royal family was never the same. Through it all, the couple's concern over having their desired security for their two young children was an ongoing issue between them and the rest of the Windsors. And, it seemed that this might be the very thing to keep the highly anticipated reunion from taking place. Due to worries about security, Meghan and the kids didn't travel to the U.K. with Harry as was originally planned. Ultimately, though, they headed over on their own for a private visit with the children's grandparents.

In a BBC interview last year, Harry said, "I would love reconciliation with my family; there's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff." He added, though, "If they don't want that, that's entirely up to them." It seems that Charles and Camilla have finally gotten to a place where they were ready to reconcile. As for William, Prince of Wales and the rest of the family, though, it might take a while longer to mend fences.