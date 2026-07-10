Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Kids Finally See King Charles As Reunion Saga Comes To Happy End
It's official: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children have reunited with King Charles III. For the first few days of Harry's trip to the U.K., the possibility of a reunion with his dad appeared to be up in the air, as the royal family seemed to be keeping their distance. Yet, on July 10, the Sussexes reportedly paid a visit to Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, their residence in Gloucestershire. Needless to say, this is quite a big step in the right direction toward a potential royal reconciliation.
September 2025 was the last time Harry and Charles had a quick get-together. Meghan, 7-year-old Prince Archie, and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet, on the other hand, haven't been to the U.K. since 2022. Harry has long hoped to get on good terms with his estranged family members again. Yet, it always seemed unlikely that this was mutual. This time, though, rumor had it that Charles was thrilled about the idea of seeing Archie and Lilibet during Harry's U.K. trip. Now, his wish has been granted.
Security concerns almost kept Meghan and the children out of the U.K.
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their move across the pond to the U.S. in 2020, their relationship with the royal family was never the same. Through it all, the couple's concern over having their desired security for their two young children was an ongoing issue between them and the rest of the Windsors. And, it seemed that this might be the very thing to keep the highly anticipated reunion from taking place. Due to worries about security, Meghan and the kids didn't travel to the U.K. with Harry as was originally planned. Ultimately, though, they headed over on their own for a private visit with the children's grandparents.
In a BBC interview last year, Harry said, "I would love reconciliation with my family; there's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff." He added, though, "If they don't want that, that's entirely up to them." It seems that Charles and Camilla have finally gotten to a place where they were ready to reconcile. As for William, Prince of Wales and the rest of the family, though, it might take a while longer to mend fences.