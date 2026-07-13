The Fashion Rule Prince George & Princess Charlotte Broke At Wimbledon 2026

Despite the many perks that come with being royalty, the children of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, don't have it all that easy. They're expected to be on their best behavior in public, and to be gracious about being photographed. The younger Waleses also have to take care that their clothes don't violate any style or etiquette conventions, which is why it was surprising to see the attire of Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon on July 12, 2026.

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Both children looked perfectly spiffy at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club; Charlotte wore a fetching sky-blue dress, while the heir apparent sported a dark suit and striped tie. But at one point during the men's finals match, both put on hats, which went against the regulations of the venue. The Wimbledon website states that women are discouraged from wearing hats while sitting in the Royal Box, "as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them."

This would seem an even bigger faux pas than the royal beauty rule Charlotte broke at Wimbledon in 2025, when she wore bright pink nail polish instead of the neutral shades the late Queen Elizabeth II preferred the women in her family use. However, exceptions to the hat rule can be made on hot days, and the prince and princess weren't the only ones wearing headgear. Plus, these were Panama hats provided by Wimbledon, not the oversized fascinators so often seen at the Ascot races and royal weddings.