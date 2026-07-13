The Fashion Rule Prince George & Princess Charlotte Broke At Wimbledon 2026
Despite the many perks that come with being royalty, the children of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, don't have it all that easy. They're expected to be on their best behavior in public, and to be gracious about being photographed. The younger Waleses also have to take care that their clothes don't violate any style or etiquette conventions, which is why it was surprising to see the attire of Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon on July 12, 2026.
Both children looked perfectly spiffy at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club; Charlotte wore a fetching sky-blue dress, while the heir apparent sported a dark suit and striped tie. But at one point during the men's finals match, both put on hats, which went against the regulations of the venue. The Wimbledon website states that women are discouraged from wearing hats while sitting in the Royal Box, "as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them."
This would seem an even bigger faux pas than the royal beauty rule Charlotte broke at Wimbledon in 2025, when she wore bright pink nail polish instead of the neutral shades the late Queen Elizabeth II preferred the women in her family use. However, exceptions to the hat rule can be made on hot days, and the prince and princess weren't the only ones wearing headgear. Plus, these were Panama hats provided by Wimbledon, not the oversized fascinators so often seen at the Ascot races and royal weddings.
Being a royal means sacrificing comfort sometimes
It was scorching hot at Wimbledon during the men's singles finals, so surely Prince William's two oldest children might have preferred to attend in T-shirts and shorts. But along with the other insane rules royal children have to follow, they also have to keep to the dress code protocol of whatever venue they're in. At Wimbledon, that means jackets and ties for men — or, in this case, Prince George. Even if he could choose less formal attire, the prince might be stuck. In upper-class British circles, only young boys go about in shorts; they graduate to long trousers around age eight to 10.
William, obligated to wear a suit himself, was certainly sympathetic. As they entered the stadium, the heir to the throne was seen asking his son, "Are you okay?" George replied, "Yeah." The royal parents also made sure their kids had plenty of water and hand fans to keep them as comfortable as possible while watching Jannik Sinner beat Alexander Zverev to take home the coveted trophy. Meanwhile, Kate and Charlotte exchanged a sweet whisper session at Wimbledon. A bystander who spoke to the Daily Mail praised the royals' attentiveness. "For a moment, they weren't the Prince and Princess of Wales," they enthused. "They were simply mum and dad making sure their children felt comfortable before stepping into the spotlight."
No one has yet reported on what the family did after the game, but we're betting George whipped off his jacket and tie as soon as they were out of camera range!