Charlotte & Kate's Sweet Moment Got A Starring Role On The Wimbledon Big Screen

Although they weren't competing, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, found themselves briefly on the big screen at Wimbledon on July 12, 2026. On day 14 of the London tennis match, Kate Middleton and Charlotte shared a sweet moment that was recorded and broadcasted out to the stadium — much to our delight. The mother-daughter duo was caught chatting away about something in the video, which a user shared on X.

Kate and Charlotte — who weren't having a matching moment this time, with Kate in olive green and Charlotte in royal blue — were chatting together in their side-by-side seats. Kate used her hands to explain something to Charlotte, who nodded along. Suddenly, the two notice they are being broadcast on the big screen, making them both turn to each other and giggle.

"You can tell that Princess Charlotte adores her mother Princess Catherine. They have a lovely mum and daughter relationship," one person commented. Another wrote, "The moment you realize the whole stadium is watching," with a laughing face emoji.