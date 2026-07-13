Charlotte & Kate's Sweet Moment Got A Starring Role On The Wimbledon Big Screen
Although they weren't competing, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, found themselves briefly on the big screen at Wimbledon on July 12, 2026. On day 14 of the London tennis match, Kate Middleton and Charlotte shared a sweet moment that was recorded and broadcasted out to the stadium — much to our delight. The mother-daughter duo was caught chatting away about something in the video, which a user shared on X.
Kate and Charlotte — who weren't having a matching moment this time, with Kate in olive green and Charlotte in royal blue — were chatting together in their side-by-side seats. Kate used her hands to explain something to Charlotte, who nodded along. Suddenly, the two notice they are being broadcast on the big screen, making them both turn to each other and giggle.
"You can tell that Princess Charlotte adores her mother Princess Catherine. They have a lovely mum and daughter relationship," one person commented. Another wrote, "The moment you realize the whole stadium is watching," with a laughing face emoji.
Princess Charlotte made one notable difference from last year
One of the best parts of Wimbledon (especially if you aren't attending in person) is seeing all the royals and celebrities who step out to watch a match. Especially catching famous people who have fashion flops at Wimbledon. Of course, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their eldest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, did not make the list when they attended Wimbledon on Sunday. The family looked beautiful, with the girls in colorful dresses and the boys in blue suits.
Charlotte also made one notable difference from last year's Wimbledon appearance, when she broke a beauty rule. When Charlotte attended day 14 of Wimbledon in 2025, she wore pretty pink nail polish, which goes against a royal tradition of wearing neutral nail colors. This year, her nails were notably bare, which makes one wonder if she wasn't allowed to wear a color again or if she just didn't feel like it.
Either way, the royals looked great and seemed to have a great time. They even posted a recap video of their time at Wimbledon on Instagram on July 12, where they called it "a brilliant Men's Final at The Championships," and congratulated winner Jannik Sinner.