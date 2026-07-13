The Royal Beauty Rule Princess Charlotte Broke During Wimbledon 2025

By now, we all know that the royal family has some seriously strict fashion rules that, fortunately for us, don't apply to anyone else. Over the years, we've seen these guidelines get some folks into trouble. We've heard Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex speak out about the royal fashion rule she couldn't stand, and even Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been caught breaking some royal fashion rules from time to time too. But the latest member of The Firm to go against their style guidelines may come as a surprise to some. Despite being a princess her whole life, Princess Charlotte has broken a style rule in a very public setting. But it was totally worth the fashion statement.

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The royal family clearly cares about appearing prim and proper at all times. So, certain rules about footwear and skirt length aren't exactly shocking. What is unexpected, though, is that there are many nail polish colors the royals are forbidden from wearing. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II was known for only wearing one nail polish color: Essie's "ballet slippers." The pale pink, sheer shade is about as innocuous as a nail polish color could be. This was exactly what the late monarch expected of everyone around her too. When Meghan sported a dark nail color in 2018, palace insiders dished that Her Majesty decried it as "vulgar," per The Australian Women's Weekly. And yet, Charlotte hasn't shied away from wearing bold, unnatural nail polish. Instead, she arrived at Wimbledon 2025 with bright Barbie pink nails. And suffice it to say, the mini royal rocked them.