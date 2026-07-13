The Royal Beauty Rule Princess Charlotte Broke During Wimbledon 2025
By now, we all know that the royal family has some seriously strict fashion rules that, fortunately for us, don't apply to anyone else. Over the years, we've seen these guidelines get some folks into trouble. We've heard Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex speak out about the royal fashion rule she couldn't stand, and even Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been caught breaking some royal fashion rules from time to time too. But the latest member of The Firm to go against their style guidelines may come as a surprise to some. Despite being a princess her whole life, Princess Charlotte has broken a style rule in a very public setting. But it was totally worth the fashion statement.
The royal family clearly cares about appearing prim and proper at all times. So, certain rules about footwear and skirt length aren't exactly shocking. What is unexpected, though, is that there are many nail polish colors the royals are forbidden from wearing. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II was known for only wearing one nail polish color: Essie's "ballet slippers." The pale pink, sheer shade is about as innocuous as a nail polish color could be. This was exactly what the late monarch expected of everyone around her too. When Meghan sported a dark nail color in 2018, palace insiders dished that Her Majesty decried it as "vulgar," per The Australian Women's Weekly. And yet, Charlotte hasn't shied away from wearing bold, unnatural nail polish. Instead, she arrived at Wimbledon 2025 with bright Barbie pink nails. And suffice it to say, the mini royal rocked them.
Princess Charlotte will clearly have her mom's fashion sense
Princess Charlotte showed her sweet side at Wimbledon 2025, but the sass was still going strong. And nowhere was that more perfectly reflected than in her choice of nail color. Charlotte was just 10 years old when she was spotted in the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Day 14 of the world-renowned tennis competition. Despite being young, the princess made it clear that she already had a keen sense of style that was all her own. Her short, bold pink nails looked adorable, even if they didn't technically fit the quintessential royal look. While Charlotte's nails weren't in a traditional, neutral color, she did sport some with her outfit. The princess wore a white midi dress with black trim, which she styled with white Mary Janes.
While Charlotte's Wimbledon nails may not have been Queen Elizabeth II approved, all in all, her outfit looked classic and it was more than appropriate for a young royal — pink nails included. It's abundantly clear that she will be a style icon just like her famous mom one day. Likewise, considering how often she and Kate Middleton are spotted twinning for big events, it seems that she's already showing her daughter the ropes — even if that means breaking a royal style rule once in a while.