Cheryl Tiegs Once Clashed With Another Model Over Health Advice From Dr. Oz

If you were a teen in the '70s, you couldn't open a magazine without seeing Cheryl Tiegs, whether she's on the cover or in an ad for Cover Girl. The model's simple beauty was the perfect match for the fresh-faced natural aesthetic the company promoted. Today, Tiegs still looks great, but she once had to eat a large serving of crow for criticizing another model's appearance.

Back in 2016, Sports Illustrated featured plus-size model Ashley Graham on the cover of its famous swimsuit issue. The landmark decision was widely applauded, but not by Tiegs. In fact, she voiced her opinion to E! News at a pre-Oscars event and dragged another famous figure into the conversation. Criticizing the magazine for "glamorizing" what she called "full-figured" women, Tiegs stated, "[Y]our waist should be smaller than 35 [inches]. That's what Dr. Oz said, and I'm sticking to it." She insisted, "No, I don't think it's healthy. [Graham's] face is beautiful. Beautiful. But I don't think it's healthy in the long run."

Tiegs got such a negative response to her remark that she wrote up a quick mea culpa on X the next day: "My apologies to everyone I have hurt. I just want everyone to be healthy and happy." Some followers felt she didn't have anything to apologize for; as one wrote, "love you! You are right; when is size 16 a size to aspire to be[?]" Many more, however, thought the former Sears clothing designer didn't go far enough in acknowledging her harmful statements. "Your comments were unnecessary & the definition of skin-deep," scolded a respondent. "Promote health with positivity. Body shaming says more about you."