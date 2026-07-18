What Ringo Starr Really Thinks About Barry Keoghan Playing Him In Beatles Biopic

Since Barry Keoghan and the rest of the Beatles biopic cast were announced, fans have questioned whether they will live up to the iconic stature of the original band members. In 2024, Sam Mendes set out on the difficult task of bringing the Beatles' epic story to life through four separate biopics, each focusing on a different member of the world-famous band. The "Skyfall" director picked the four young, popular British and Irish actors of the moment to play them, with Keoghan selected to portray beloved drummer Ringo Starr. The BBC reported in 2024 that the former Beatle fully approved of the upcoming biopic, but the iconic star from the '60s, who's still working today, has since elaborated on his feelings.

In July 2026, Starr enthusiastically told TMZ, "He's such a fine actor, I think I'm in good hands." The musician's public approval came after personally meeting with Keoghan twice. "He came to the house for a couple of hours one day, and we just hung out like real people," Starr confirmed. "And he took away whatever he took away." Paul McCartney, a longtime friend of Ringo Starr and the only other remaining Beatle, similarly approved of fellow Irish actor, and Oscar nominee, Paul Mescal to play him onscreen. As the Grammy winner reasoned simply to the BBC, in a May 2026 interview, "It was amazing how studied and how well-educated he was about me. So, yeah, I thought, OK, I'll leave you to it."