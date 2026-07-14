Prince Harry Reveals His Favorite Reality TV Show & It Has A Sad Tie To His Past

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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has a seriously relatable favorite TV show. Yet, his connection to this beloved series is very unique to him. On a new episode of the "Joe Marler Will See You Now" podcast, Harry revealed his favorite "trashy" thing to watch on television: "Love Island." Interestingly, this revelation reminded many fans that the prince has a surprising connection to the hit reality series.

"Love Island" may be a sexy reality dating show with a luxurious setting, but there have been a lot of real-life tragedies related to the show, including several "Love Island" stars who have died. Prince Harry had an intimate connection with one of them. Back in 2009, Harry dated former "Love Island U.K." host Caroline Flack. Of course, things ultimately didn't work out between the two, and while Harry went on to marry Meghan Markle and move to America, Flack ended up taking her own life in 2020 at the age of 40.

Harry and Flack's relationship got plenty of media attention, and, as was often the case for Harry and whoever he dated, much of that attention was negative. In his 2023 memoir "Spare," Harry suggested that this backlash from the press had a hand in preventing the couple's romance from going further. Flack stepped down as the host of "Love Island" in 2019 after five seasons.

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