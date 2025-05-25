We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were quite the couple when they first linked up in the '80s. Bonet was starring as Denise Huxtable on the huge hit sitcom "The Cosby Show," and Kravitz was just beginning his impressive career as a musician. The pair was often seen out and about twinning with their long hair, funky jewelry, and laid-back bohemian aesthetic, and the paparazzi couldn't get enough when Bonet became pregnant with the couple's child, Zoë Kravitz, who would go on to become a star in her own right.

Although Bonet and Kravitz's romance didn't last very long, it was full of weird coincidences, unconventional arrangements, and a deep closeness that seemed difficult to shake. And despite the fact that Bonet and Kravitz looked like a perfect match, it turned out they were extremely different when it came to parenting, their young daughter.

Over the years, the relationship, long past its romantic stage, has undergone many changes, but Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz are still extremely close in a way that many might find strange, given all they've been through. Read on to learn more about the weird things everyone ignores about Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz's relationship.