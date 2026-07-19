Sylvester Stallone Thought His Career Was Over After This '90s Movie

Sylvester Stallone became a household name in the 1970s thanks to his leading role in the now-iconic 1976 boxing film "Rocky," which earned the action star two Academy Award nominations — one for acting and another for writing the screenplay. Stallone's momentum continued throughout the '80s, with the ambitious performer scoring yet another iconic starring role as John Rambo, alongside appearing in a number of successful "Rocky" sequels too. These days, his status as a Hollywood icon is unimpeachable, with Stallone landing his first lead TV role in 2021, thereby kickstarting a whole other era of his career, not to mention the action star's recurring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's somewhat surprising, then, that there was a period of time in the late 1990s and early 2000s where many, including the man himself, believed Stallone's career was effectively over.

The "Creed" star hasn't been shy about naming the one film that he felt almost ended things for him: 1997's "Cop Land." The movie is far from egregiously terrible — quite the opposite, in fact. It was largely well-received by critics, with Stallone's surprisingly nuanced performance being one of the major points of praise. However, while it didn't exactly bomb at the box office, "Cop Land" didn't really move the needle financially, either. That wouldn't be so bad on its own, except that, at the time, it seemed to solidify a growing notion that Stallone just wasn't a big draw anymore. By that point, the '90s had already been kind of rough for him. While "Demolition Man" was successful, duds like "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot" and "Judge Dredd" made "Cop Land" make or break — and it broke. As the man himself put it to Variety in 2019, "I loved the film, but it actually worked in reverse."