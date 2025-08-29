The Truth About Sylvester Stallone's Downfall From Fame (& How Trump Played A Part)

It's not uncommon for veteran actors like Sylvester Stallone to lose star power after reaching their senior years. But the new career lows he's experienced might show he's in more trouble than some thought. The biggest sign that his future in Hollywood is looking bleaker than ever came with the release of his action film "Alarum," which was disliked almost universally by film reviewers. As is the case with most actors, Stallone has had his fair share of movies bomb critically. But "Alarum" was a special case since it scored a rare 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although it seems the vast majority agreed "Alarum" was just a poorly-made project, timing makes us wonder if there's a political motive behind the film's reception. The movie was panned not too long after Stallone revealed his support of President Donald Trump. The feeling was mutual, since Trump would later appoint Stallone as a special envoy of Hollywood. But Hollywood isn't exactly a Trump-friendly space. And after taking a closer look inside Stallone's and Trump's relationship, some no longer considered themselves fans of the "Rocky" star. His latest flick's disappointing performance could just be another indicator of Stallone's standing in the film industry and the damage his Trump support did to his reputation.