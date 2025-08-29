The Truth About Sylvester Stallone's Downfall From Fame (& How Trump Played A Part)
It's not uncommon for veteran actors like Sylvester Stallone to lose star power after reaching their senior years. But the new career lows he's experienced might show he's in more trouble than some thought. The biggest sign that his future in Hollywood is looking bleaker than ever came with the release of his action film "Alarum," which was disliked almost universally by film reviewers. As is the case with most actors, Stallone has had his fair share of movies bomb critically. But "Alarum" was a special case since it scored a rare 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Although it seems the vast majority agreed "Alarum" was just a poorly-made project, timing makes us wonder if there's a political motive behind the film's reception. The movie was panned not too long after Stallone revealed his support of President Donald Trump. The feeling was mutual, since Trump would later appoint Stallone as a special envoy of Hollywood. But Hollywood isn't exactly a Trump-friendly space. And after taking a closer look inside Stallone's and Trump's relationship, some no longer considered themselves fans of the "Rocky" star. His latest flick's disappointing performance could just be another indicator of Stallone's standing in the film industry and the damage his Trump support did to his reputation.
Sylvester Stallone fled Hollywood after outing himself as a Trump supporter
Sylvester Stallone made a literal major move when he surprisingly migrated from California to Florida after living in the Golden State since the 1970s. He asserted that his much-younger wife, Jennifer Flavin, helped inspire the change. However, we wonder if his political alignment and friendship with Donald Trump could be another reason for this transition. Similarly to why Sean Hannity ditched NYC for Florida, Stallone could secretly be moving to a state that shares his values. Furthermore, seeing how certain fans have turned on him, it's possible Stallone might've faced the same kind of opposition and scrutiny in the very liberal-leaning town of Hollywood.
Florida could be more welcoming in that regard. The state's governor, Ron DeSantis, even gladly rolled out the red carpet for the new Floridian on social media. "Welcome to the Free State of Florida! In addition to respecting and protecting your God-given, constitutional right to be free, you can also buy toothpaste without having an armed guard in CVS unlock it for you," DeSantis said on X. Still, we imagine that moving away from many of his collaborators and contacts in Hollywood would make recovering from his possible career downfall even harder. But to be fair, it doesn't look like living in Hollywood did the back half of his career any favors, either. At least, not after expressing his political beliefs.