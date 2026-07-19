Prince William Credits Queen Elizabeth For Teaching Him To Love This Popular British Tradition

Prince William is a modern royal with a traditional twist, which is evidently all thanks to his late grandmother. Queen Elizabeth II's relationship with Prince William was a very special one, and they often spent quality time together. The Prince of Wales fondly recalled some of these moments during a video he made as part of a digital memorial to honor the late monarch, noting that there's one British tradition in particular she really got him hooked on. William regularly spent afternoons enjoying tea with the queen and his grandfather, Prince Philip, accompanied by casual chatter and, of course, Her Majesty's beloved corgis.

"To this day, she's given me a love of teatime that I never knew I needed," William shared, per The Times, adding, "These moments with my grandmother are ones I'll always hold dear." Having spent so much intentional time with his grandmother, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that a love of teatime isn't the only thing the queen influenced in William's life in the long run. Royal expert Robert Lacey disclosed to Elle in 2021 that the prince choosing to remain largely mum about William's years-long feud with his younger brother, Prince Harry, is a classic behavior he picked up from the long-reigning monarch.

"William has pretended it hasn't happened, and he's an old-style royal in that sense," Lacey asserted. "He's taken lessons from his grandmother, and this is something of a patent in the royal family." The historian and biographer added that, while many would expect William to take cues from his father, King Charles III, this has never really been the case, with the queen having a much bigger impact on how he sees the world and his role in The Firm.