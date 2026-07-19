Keanu Reeves Was Convinced This '90s Film Would Mark The End Of His Career

Not unlike the action movies he's famous for, Keanu Reeves' career has suffered a number of blows over the years. After becoming a star in the 1980s, Reeves reached new heights with 1994's "Speed." Coming off the massive hit, the actor ran into a series of critical and box office speed bumps, including "Johnny Mnemonic" and "Chain Reaction." But there was one movie misfire the star knew to stay away from; "Speed 2: Cruise Control." While "Speed" was a box office smash that made Reeves an action star, he balked at returning for the 1997 sequel when his co-star Sandra Bullock and director Jan Debont showed up with the script begging him to get on board, telling the New Zealand Herald, "And I said, 'I read the script and I can't. It's called Speed, and it's on a cruise ship.'"

Not deterred by Reeves' decision, William Mechanic, the head of the studio, reached out to the star with a $12 million offer, but it wasn't enough; "I told him, 'If I do this film, I will not come back up. You guys will send me to the bottom of the ocean and I will not make it back up again. I really felt like I was fighting for my life." Instead, Reeves headed to Canada to join the Manitoba Theatre Centre and play Hamlet. Jason Patric replaced Reeves for "Speed 2," and the movie was a box office disappointment, making just half the original and failing to cover its budget. Looking back on it, Bullock admits to being embarrassed by the movie, telling TooFab, "Makes no sense. Slow boat slowly going toward an island."