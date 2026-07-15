Zendaya's Flawless Look For The Odyssey New York Premiere Is A Cheeky Nod To Her Disney Days

Zendaya plays Athena, the goddess of wisdom and warfare, in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," and she's spent the press tour dressing like someone still in character. At the New York premiere of the film on July 14, Zendaya ended this stunning sartorial run by literally sprouting wings, embodying a walking facsimile of Athena Parthenos on the red carpet. For fans in the know, it was an outfit that gave a cheeky, full-circle nod to the Disney days of her youth.

The New York premiere of "The Odyssey" brought the crew and nigh the entire industry together at the AMC Lincoln Square, where Zendaya appeared in a strapless ivory gown designed by avant-garde French label Matières Fécales. What makes the 'fit even more iconic is that it recalls Zendaya's time as a Disney Channel kid. In "Shake It Up," the Disney series she starred in alongside Bella Thorne, Zendaya dresses as an angel for a photoshoot in the Season 1 episode, "Model It Up." She wore the first outfit more than 15 years ago, though, so whether this was a deliberate callback or not hasn't been confirmed by either Zendaya herself or Law Roach, who styled the red carpet look.

Zendaya spent the film's press tour wearing other incredible outfits that directly reflect her character, whether it was the built-in headscarf and antique earrings she paired with a Jacquemus on July 5 or the Spring 1997 McQueen Givenchy she wore under a gilded Philip Treacy mask in Paris on July 7. However, nothing hammered the point home as hard as the couture equivalent of a mythological goddess in wings.

It's a testament to Zendaya's stunning transformation over the years that the same person can headline a Disney dance sitcom and a Christopher Nolan epic and yet feel completely at home in both. The ensemble may not be among Zendaya's most daring outfits, but considering "The Odyssey" and her roots, it's arguably the most fitting.