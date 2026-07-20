Who Was Steve Buscemi's First Wife, Jo Andres? What To Know About The Late Filmmaker

The life of the modern artist is a dichotomy: Monetizing your work can kill the passion behind it, but you need money to have enough independence and freedom to continue creating art. While putting yourself out there won't always guarantee success, sometimes people are at the right place at the right time. That was certainly the case for "Ghost World" actor Steve Buscemi and his late wife, Jo Andres, who managed to succeed in the arts and love alike.

The art scene in New York's East Village is the stuff of legend, so Andres naturally fit in. The visual artist, director, and choreographer blossomed among creative contemporaries like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. After receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance from Ohio University in 1980, Andres made a name for herself through "film/dance/light performances" at venues such as The Performing Garage, St. Mark's Danspace, the Collective for Living Cinema, and more, according to her now defunct website.

In 1983, her future husband was working as a New York City fireman in the exact same neighborhood, moonlighting as a comedian, and plastering his face on posters advertising his act. Andres reportedly fell in love with his likeness (including his endearing, head-turning teeth) from the posters alone, reportedly telling a friend (per GQ), "I'm going to snag that guy." Buscemi was also smitten with Andres, walking his dog exactly at the time when he knew she would be coming home from work. While Andres didn't recognize him at first, everything clicked when she visited his apartment for the first time and saw the posters from the streets. What followed was more than 30 years of marriage, one son, and a lifetime's worth of creative inspiration.