Celebrity Teeth That Had Heads Turning

Straight, white, symmetrical: that is more or less the ultimate Hollywood sketch of what a "perfect" smile is, or should be. These requisites have long accompanied the job description of being a camera-facing persona — so much so that veneers, teeth whitening, and other cosmetic dentistry practices are booming in the entertainment industry, with a sea of celebrities turning to them in a bid for flawless pearly whites. As New York dentist Sivan Finkel told Refinery29, "The first thing that happens when someone starts their career and moves out to LA is their agent tells them, 'You've gotta get veneers now.'" Dr. Finkel is on to something, as there have been many celebrity teeth transformations that have been dramatic, to put it mildly.

Yet, in this airbrushed landscape of conventional beauty, a few names stick out with confidence — like the crooked, uneven, real teeth that define their million-dollar smiles. From versatile actors like Willem Dafoe and Anna Paquin, to glam divas like Madonna and Kate Moss — many high-profile names have managed to resist the showbiz industry's banal standards of attractiveness, and for years, have proudly flashed their so-called imperfect smiles in everybody's faces. And fans love them all the more for it! Even though their chompers may sometimes draw more attention than their craft, they serve to add a unique character to their overall celebrity.