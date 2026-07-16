Quote Of The Day By Michael Landon: 'Remember Me With Smiles And Laughter...'

"Little House on the Prairie" fans know that the original hit series wouldn't have been what it was without Michael Landon bringing Charles Ingalls to life. Beyond his acting career, some fans may not know that Landon also contributed to this and some other projects behind the scenes, as well. In addition to starring in the hit TV shows "Little House on the Prairie," "Bonanza," and "Highway to Heaven," he also wrote many episodes of these beloved series, along with film scripts and other projects. As such, many of the great lines that fans remember from these shows might very well have been penned by Landon himself.

The actor, writer, and director was actually born Eugene Maurice Orowitz in Forest Hills, a leafy neighborhood in Queens, New York, in 1936. Landon enjoyed an impressive career and the fame that came along with it, even if that career was tragically cut short. In April 1991, he received a pancreatic cancer diagnosis; he died from the disease just three months later at the age of 54. Landon left behind nine children.

The star's diagnosis gave him incredibly low odds of survival. Yet, Landon stayed extremely positive and determined in the face of his illness. When he died, many looked back on one of the actor's quotes that felt even more significant and poignant than the first time they heard it. Even now, 35 years after his death, one of his most powerful lines continues to resonate, which is why Landon is today's quote of the day.