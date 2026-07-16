Quote Of The Day By Michael Landon: 'Remember Me With Smiles And Laughter...'
"Little House on the Prairie" fans know that the original hit series wouldn't have been what it was without Michael Landon bringing Charles Ingalls to life. Beyond his acting career, some fans may not know that Landon also contributed to this and some other projects behind the scenes, as well. In addition to starring in the hit TV shows "Little House on the Prairie," "Bonanza," and "Highway to Heaven," he also wrote many episodes of these beloved series, along with film scripts and other projects. As such, many of the great lines that fans remember from these shows might very well have been penned by Landon himself.
The actor, writer, and director was actually born Eugene Maurice Orowitz in Forest Hills, a leafy neighborhood in Queens, New York, in 1936. Landon enjoyed an impressive career and the fame that came along with it, even if that career was tragically cut short. In April 1991, he received a pancreatic cancer diagnosis; he died from the disease just three months later at the age of 54. Landon left behind nine children.
The star's diagnosis gave him incredibly low odds of survival. Yet, Landon stayed extremely positive and determined in the face of his illness. When he died, many looked back on one of the actor's quotes that felt even more significant and poignant than the first time they heard it. Even now, 35 years after his death, one of his most powerful lines continues to resonate, which is why Landon is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Michael Landon
Michael Landon's famous quote comes from an episode of "Little House on the Prairie" that he co-wrote and directed. Actor Patricia Neal played a single mother who was dying of cancer when she delivered the line — specifically written by Landon — in a Season 2 episode aptly titled "Remember Me." She said, "Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all."
On the "Little House on the Prairie 50th Anniversary Pod" in 2025, cohost Dean Butler, who played Almanzo Wilder on the series, explained how the quote took on a second life after Landon's death. He recalled, "... Melissa Gilbert quoted the line at Michael's funeral service in July of 1991, as part of her remarks, which were some of the most beautiful remarks I'd ever heard." Co-host Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson, added, "I can't even hear those words without kind of choking up, because it was so Michael. It's heart-wrenching in this episode, but then when it became literally Michael's epitaph ... it was like a plunged knife into the chest."
Evidently, for those who knew Landon (including other "Little House" cast members who've experienced tragedy), this quote felt like the perfect way to honor him. Yet, it is also really valuable for anyone who has lost someone. It reminds us to remember the good times we spent with a person and the joy they brought to the world, rather than dwelling on loss and sadness.
Deeper Meaning of Michael Landon's Quote -- How to keep a loved one's memory alive
Grief is complicated. When we lose someone, the pain often overshadows everything else. Yet, what makes us miss someone the most is what made them who they are — the joy they brought to those around them and the good times they shared with others. As easy as it is to get stuck in the darkness and sorrow that comes with loss, it only makes the loss even deeper. Remembering happy times shared with a lost loved one is the best way to keep their memory alive.
Michael Landon was clearly a positive person who valued laughter and joy. When he wrote this special line for a character who was dying and getting ready to leave her loved ones behind, it touched a nerve. Yet, when this came full circle in the wake of Landon's own passing, it became even more meaningful. It reminded his own loved ones to make sure that his life left more of an impact than his death did.
More Quotes from Michael Landon
- "I believe we can all make our own miracles."
- "If I'm gonna die, death's gonna have to do a lot of fighting to get me."
- "Whatever you want to do, do it now. There are only so many tomorrows."
- "I believe in God, I believe in family, I believe in truth between people, I believe in the power of love."
- "The one thing I need to leave behind is good memories."