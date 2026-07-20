What These Celebrities Look Like When They Ditch Their Signature Bangs

Seeing a celebrity without their signature bangs can be so jarring — whether you come across a picture from before they developed their famous look or they decide to switch it up for a special event. Some stars just look totally unrecognizable without this definitive hair style, and that includes Taylor Swift. When the "Opalite" singer first broke out in the country music scene in 2006, she had long curly hair with long bangs parted to the side and away from her face. Taylor Swift's signature bangs have transformed a lot over the years, and she looks a lot different with a full fringe in 2026.

Dakota Johnson is another actor who is known for her bangs — in fact, she started cutting them herself at just 4 years old. "I cut them myself when I was about four, and I absolutely loved them," she told Vogue Germany in October 2025. "I've had them my whole life, except for when I was about 10 to 14. I just feel like myself with bangs." There have been a few other times that she's ditched the bangs, and she is practically unrecognizable.

Oftentimes, bangs totally transformed celebrities' looks, which is why so many of them hardly ever go back to their pre-bang era. It's fun to reminisce, though. And, you never know: Looking at side-by-side photos of celebrities with and without bangs may just inspire you to get your own haircut!