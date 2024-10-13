The Transformation Of Taylor Swift's Signature Bangs Over The Years

Swifties who remember Taylor Swift's earliest eras may recall when she shared hair and beauty tips with Allure in 2011. At the time, Swift said, "My hair is naturally curly, so some days I just let it be. But when I wake up and my hair looks like a mess, I curl my hair by wrapping the hair around the curling iron to create a spiral look."

After Swift's mother allowed her to wear red lipstick for a photoshoot, that became another of Swift's hallmarks, along with the curls. Scarlet has continued being Swift's usual go-to lip shade, but she made a major hairstyle change in 2010 when she unveiled bangs for the American Music Awards. Her bangs and hair were also straightened for that appearance.

Since then, Swift's hairdo repertoire has included many different ways of styling bangs. Swift's hair transformation has seen it all: curly bangs, straight bangs, side bangs, and even platinum-bleached bangs.