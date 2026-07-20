The Cameo In The Little House On The Prairie Reboot That's A Cheeky Nod To The OG Series

With its adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's beloved novels, Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" is trying to be more authentic than the classic series that ran for nine seasons. Staying truer to the books, the new version of the classic story better represents what the Ingalls family faced, but that doesn't mean it is ignoring the seminal series that came before it. Alison Arngrim, who played school bully Nellie Oleson in the original series, appears in the second episode of the Netflix show as Ida, a drifter whom sisters Laura and Mary Ingalls — played by Alice Halsey and Skywalker Hughes — run into when they get lost in the woods. And while she may not be playing the same spoiled girl everyone loved to hate in the 1970's version, Arngrim's character in the new series still has it out for the Ingalls sisters.

In the episode, Arngrim holds them against their will until they are saved by family friend John Edwards (Warren Christie). For the actor, who has changed quite a lot since leaving the prairie four decades ago, it was an experience she didn't want to miss out on. Speaking with Tudum, Arngrim explained how she felt when they explained the role to her; "I thought, 'Oh, that's creepy as all get‑out. That sounds right up my alley. I'll be right over!'" Once she arrived on set, the actor was surprised by how different the show would be from the version that made her famous, explaining, "The first part that blew my mind was the costuming. On our show in 1974, we didn't really do corsets... but on this show, it's the slip, and then the corset goes over the slip, full corseting, full costuming. I was in heaven. I love this stuff."