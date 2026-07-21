Supermodels From The '90s Who Deserve More Recognition

Yasmeen Ghauri became a model in her teens after taking a trip to the hair salon in the late '80s. As a woman of mixed Pakistani and German ancestry, her rise to fame paved the way for younger South Asians in the modeling world. Ghauri also did away with some of the industry's standards here and there, which made her a remarkable figure in fashion spaces. She did her own makeup backstage in response to the lack of diverse foundation shades, and on the runway, she used jackets and shirts to cover her rear end as she turned. The Canadian icon also had a fascinating walk that drew attention to the sway of her hips, which fellow original supermodel Tyra Banks called "the walk of life."

Ghauri credited matching the flow of music and figuring out the most comfortable movements for her iconic walk. "When I first started doing runway, I tried to walk the way people told me to walk, and I never felt comfortable," she said. "Then one day I just tried it, and it felt very comfortable, and I've been doing the same thing ever since," (via YouTube).

Although the Canadian supermodel retired in 1997, her peers in the industry continue to gush over her performance decades later. Ghauri also inspires younger generations in and out of the fashion world, from her walk to her makeup.