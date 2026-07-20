Ben Affleck Regrets This One Thing About His Early '00s Film With Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez

When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's buzzy, whirlwind romance began on a film set, no one knew it would lead to a film regarded as one of the worst of all time. In 2002, Affleck and Lopez were cast as lovers in "Gigli," a high-profile crime rom-com directed by Oscar-nominated director Martin Brest. But at some point after Lopez divorced her husband, Cris Judd, she fell in love with Affleck, leading to a whirlwind romance on and off-screen.

The couple got engaged the same year, and Affleck and Lopez became "Bennifer", but the relationship was negatively affected by the constant press. And then, it all fell apart. "Gigli" bombed so hard it ended Brest's three-decade career. Bennifer delayed the wedding, and by 2004 they had split before walking down the aisle. Affleck has since said he hated the role in "Gigli", but at the time, he defended the film.

He told the BBC in 2003 that the publicity about his romance with Lopez was the problem. "I regret it ... Because of choices I made in my personal life subsequent to filming this movie, you know, this is one of the prices I pay," he said. "People are going to miss the chance to enjoy it, because they'll go to see the movie and still be carrying all this baggage from the tabloids." But considering the negative critic reviews, it's possible the movie would not have been saved if Affleck and Lopez never dated. In fact, the film had to be reshot several times, so there were other teething problems.