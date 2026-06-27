JLo's Split From Ben Affleck Was A 'Turning Point' In Her Life: 'Nobody To Blame Here Except Yourself'

Jennifer Lopez isn't afraid to accept responsibility for the breakdown of her marriage to Ben Affleck, and she's saying it out loud, to the world. The messiest moments from Affleck and Lopez's marriage and divorce were laid bare for all to see. But, despite the rocky road, the "Office Romance" star opened up about what she learned from the experience. While sitting down for a chat on the "SmartLess" podcast in June 2026, Lopez confirmed she's not playing the blame game when it comes to the breakdown of her fourth marriage.

"After my last divorce, I just sat there and I canceled my tour and I sat there and I was just like, you need to f***ing figure yourself out," she admitted. "What is going on with you? Forget about everybody else. There's nobody to blame here except yourself in a certain way." The "Play" hitmaker further acknowledged that this introspection was a major "turning point" in her life that helped her finally step onto a path of healing.

Lopez got pretty candid about how her divorce from Affleck "changed" her with Interview magazine in 2024. It turned her whole world upside down, with the A-lister bluntly declaring that life was "f***ing hard" after the split. "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate," she confessed. An invaluable lesson Lopez learned along the way? Being single isn't half bad, and being happy with who you are first and foremost is the most important thing. "I can't be looking for happiness in other people," she reasoned.